Russian Forces Liberate Kemennaya Balka in Donetsk Region

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) reported that the Russian military has taken control of the village of Kremennaya Balka.

“As a result of successful offensive actions, forces of the Tsentr Battlegroup liberated the village of Kremennaya Balka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR),” the MoD said in its daily summary of the special military operation.Over the past day, units of the Tsentr battlegroup also struck formations of Ukraine’s 68th Jaeger Brigade, the 110th, 119th and 123rd Territorial Defense Brigades, as well as the 12th National Guard Brigade in the areas of Dzerzhinsk, Dyleyevka, Petrovka, Starye Terny, Ostrovskoye and Shcherbinovka.The group's troops also repelled 11 counterattacks by the 23rd, 100th and 154th mechanized brigades, the 152nd Jaeger Brigade, the 49th assault battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the 35th and 38th marine brigades, as well as the ‘Lyut’ assault brigade of the Ukrainian National Police.In that sector of the front line the Ukrainian forces reportedly lost up to 455 personnel over the past day, along with a Swedish Viking armored personnel carrier, a US HMMWV armored car, three ‘Kozak’ armored cars, three vehicles two D-30 howitzers and a Rapira anti-tank gun.Over the past week, units of the Tsentr Battlegroup have liberated the settlements of Selidovo, Gornyak, Tsukurino, Leonidovka and Izmailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

