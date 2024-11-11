https://sputnikglobe.com/20241111/margarita-simonyan-congratulates-sputnik-on-10th-anniversary-praises-team-1120857281.html

Margarita Simonyan Congratulates Sputnik on 10th Anniversary, Praises Team

Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, congratulated the international news agency and radio station Sputnik on its 10th anniversary, expressing pride in the team’s accomplishments.

“Our Sputnik celebrates an anniversary—ten years on air! Over this time, we have established 25 editorial centers worldwide, launched websites, and opened social media accounts across multiple platforms in 32 languages. Our radio audience exceeds 200 million people, and our social media following has surpassed 32 million, despite facing all the bans, sanctions, and restrictive measures,” Simonyan shared on her Telegram channel.Simonyan highlighted that Sputnik is the only "foreign media" broadcasting on FM radio in Iran and is the most quoted news source in Serbia. She added that on China's Weibo platform, “we have more followers than all other foreign media combined.”Simonyan also noted that over the past ten years, Sputnik’s broadcasts have featured numerous politicians, celebrities, and experts from various fields and countries.

