Russian Army Acquires New Cutting-Edge Fighter Jets
A batch of fifth-generation Su-57 fighters and 4++ generation Su-35S aircraft has been delivered to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, the press service of Rostec reported to journalists.
2024-11-11T11:43+0000
2024-11-11T11:43+0000
2024-11-11T11:43+0000
A batch of fifth-generation Su-57 fighters and 4++ generation Su-35S aircraft has been delivered to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, the press service of Russian state-run arms corporation Rostec reported to journalists.It was noted that the fighter jets underwent acceptance by technical personnel and completed a full cycle of factory testing. Defense Ministry pilots have tested the aircraft in various operating modes.The delivered jets have already flown to their base airfield."In the development of the Su-57, all characteristics of the fifth generation were implemented, including low visibility. The technological and intelligent solutions embedded in the Su-57 provide it with excellent flight and combat capabilities. The attention it has received at the air show in Zhuhai once again proves that the Russian Su-57 is the best aircraft in its class," Badeha added.The Su-57 is the only fifth-generation fighter that has confirmed its capabilities in all types of combat applications and it continues to undergo enhancements, said Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov."The aircraft is being improved based on operational experience, and production capabilities are expanding," Chemezov shared through Rostec's press service. "Together with the Su-34, Su-35S, and other models, the Su-57 forms the ‘wings of our victory’ that our aviation enterprises deliver to the army on time and with high quality," he added.
russia
News
Su-57, also known in NATO countries as “Felon”, is a multipurpose fighter jet designed to reign the skies while avoiding radar.
A batch of fifth-generation Su-57 fighters
and 4++ generation Su-35S aircraft has been delivered to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, the press service of Russian state-run arms corporation Rostec reported to journalists.
"The United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC UAC, part of the Rostec corporation) has handed over the latest batch of new Su-57 and Su-35S aircraft to the Russian Aerospace Forces," the announcement stated.
It was noted that the fighter jets underwent acceptance by technical personnel and completed a full cycle of factory testing. Defense Ministry pilots have tested the aircraft in various operating modes.
The delivered jets have already flown to their base airfield.
"UAC enterprises continue consistent work to fulfill their obligations. By the end of the year, additional batches of fifth-generation Su-57 aircraft and multifunctional 4++ generation Su-35S fighters will be delivered. The aircraft are currently at various stages of production and testing," said UAC CEO Vadim Badeha.
"In the development of the Su-57, all characteristics of the fifth generation were implemented, including low visibility. The technological and intelligent solutions embedded in the Su-57 provide it with excellent flight and combat capabilities. The attention it has received at the air show in Zhuhai once again proves that the Russian Su-57 is the best aircraft in its class," Badeha added.
The Su-57 is the only fifth-generation fighter that has confirmed its capabilities in all types of combat applications
and it continues to undergo enhancements, said Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov.
"The aircraft is being improved based on operational experience, and production capabilities are expanding," Chemezov shared through Rostec's press service.
"Together with the Su-34, Su-35S, and other models, the Su-57 forms the ‘wings of our victory’ that our aviation enterprises deliver to the army on time and with high quality," he added.
The Su-57 stands out for its advanced strike capabilities, durability, and enhanced survivability, thanks to low visibility and a modern onboard defense system. He noted that the fighter will soon debut internationally in its export version at Airshow China. Chemezov expressed confidence that international colleagues will recognize the fighter's value.