Russian Army Acquires New Cutting-Edge Fighter Jets

A batch of fifth-generation Su-57 fighters and 4++ generation Su-35S aircraft has been delivered to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, the press service of Rostec reported to journalists.

A batch of fifth-generation Su-57 fighters and 4++ generation Su-35S aircraft has been delivered to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, the press service of Russian state-run arms corporation Rostec reported to journalists.It was noted that the fighter jets underwent acceptance by technical personnel and completed a full cycle of factory testing. Defense Ministry pilots have tested the aircraft in various operating modes.The delivered jets have already flown to their base airfield."In the development of the Su-57, all characteristics of the fifth generation were implemented, including low visibility. The technological and intelligent solutions embedded in the Su-57 provide it with excellent flight and combat capabilities. The attention it has received at the air show in Zhuhai once again proves that the Russian Su-57 is the best aircraft in its class," Badeha added.The Su-57 is the only fifth-generation fighter that has confirmed its capabilities in all types of combat applications and it continues to undergo enhancements, said Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov."The aircraft is being improved based on operational experience, and production capabilities are expanding," Chemezov shared through Rostec's press service. "Together with the Su-34, Su-35S, and other models, the Su-57 forms the ‘wings of our victory’ that our aviation enterprises deliver to the army on time and with high quality," he added.

