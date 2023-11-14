https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/su-57-unleashed-rostec-powers-up-jet-with-game-changing-stage-2-engine-1114941727.html
Su-57 Unleashed: Rostec Powers Up Jet With Game-Changing Stage 2 Engine
The combat capabilities of the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter are increasing as it is being upgraded and is now equipped with the second stage engine (Saturn AL-51F-1, codenamed "Izdeliye 30"), the Rostec State Corporation press service said.
The state-owned company said the fighter is undergoing flight tests with the second-stage engine and it plans to deliver the aircraft with the new engine under the existing production contract.The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter with stealth technology and advanced electronics. This aircraft is capable of carrying weapons in the fuselage's internal compartments. The machine also boasts supersonic cruise speed while maintaining the ability to maneuver with high overloads.Serial deliveries of these aircraft started in 2022. The Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) are scheduled to receive 76 Su-57s as part of an upgrade program continuing until 2027. According to sources, six of these fighters have already entered service, and another 22 are scheduled to be delivered to the armed forces by the end of 2024.
The combat capabilities of the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter are increasing as it is being upgraded and is now equipped with the second stage engine (Saturn AL-51F-1, codenamed "Izdeliye 30"), the Rostec State Corporation press service told Sputnik.
The state-owned company said the fighter is undergoing flight tests with the second-stage engine and it plans to deliver the aircraft with the new engine under the existing production contract.
"The Su-57 platform is evolving. Its combat capabilities are expanding, incorporating the latest technologies. In other words, its effectiveness continues to grow. In terms of engines, the Su-57 is adapted for the use of both first-stage and second-stage engines. Even with the first-stage engine, the fighter meets the main requirements for a fifth-generation aircraft," the agency's sources noted.
The Su-57
is a fifth-generation multirole fighter with stealth technology and advanced electronics
. This aircraft is capable of carrying weapons in the fuselage's internal compartments. The machine also boasts supersonic cruise speed while maintaining the ability to maneuver with high overloads.
Serial deliveries of these aircraft started in 2022. The Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) are scheduled to receive 76 Su-57s as part of an upgrade program
continuing until 2027. According to sources, six of these fighters have already entered service, and another 22 are scheduled to be delivered to the armed forces by the end of 2024.