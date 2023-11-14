https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/su-57-unleashed-rostec-powers-up-jet-with-game-changing-stage-2-engine-1114941727.html

Su-57 Unleashed: Rostec Powers Up Jet With Game-Changing Stage 2 Engine

The combat capabilities of the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter are increasing as it is being upgraded and is now equipped with the second stage engine (Saturn AL-51F-1, codenamed "Izdeliye 30"), the Rostec State Corporation press service said.

2023-11-14T11:36+0000

2023-11-14T11:36+0000

2023-11-14T11:36+0000

The state-owned company said the fighter is undergoing flight tests with the second-stage engine and it plans to deliver the aircraft with the new engine under the existing production contract.The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter with stealth technology and advanced electronics. This aircraft is capable of carrying weapons in the fuselage's internal compartments. The machine also boasts supersonic cruise speed while maintaining the ability to maneuver with high overloads.Serial deliveries of these aircraft started in 2022. The Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) are scheduled to receive 76 Su-57s as part of an upgrade program continuing until 2027. According to sources, six of these fighters have already entered service, and another 22 are scheduled to be delivered to the armed forces by the end of 2024.

