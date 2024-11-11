Russian Hypersonic Developments Still Unattainable for West - Kurchatov Institute Head

"We remain strong almost everywhere where we were, nothing has changed here. It's just that some developments have remained unclaimed for many years and need some renovation. But the fact that the potential is enormous is shown, for example, by the fact that in a short time, on the initiative of the president, we have made hypersound, which no one else in the world has, and the West cannot catch up with us in this yet," Kovalchuk said in an interview with Sputnik.