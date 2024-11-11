https://sputnikglobe.com/20241111/scholz-trump-had-phone-conversation-on-sunday-agreed-to-work-together-1120848004.html

Scholz, Trump Had Phone Conversation, Agreed to Work Together

Scholz, Trump Had Phone Conversation, Agreed to Work Together

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Donald Trump, who won the US presidential election, held phone talks on Sunday and agreed to work together to "return peace" to Europe, Western media reported citing a German government spokesperson.

"The chancellor emphasized the German government's willingness to continue the decades of successful cooperation between the two countries' governments. They also agreed to work together towards a return to peace in Europe," the spokesperson said as quoted by Reuters. Donald Trump, who had already served as US President after the 2016 election, won the presidential election on November 5. He became the first politician in the United States since the 19th century to return to the White House after a four-year hiatus. Trump's victory was announced by all leading media outlets involved in vote counting: the Associated Press, Fox News, CNN, NBC, ABC, and CBS. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris addressed supporters and announced that she would concede, while incumbent US President Joe Biden spoke with Trump and congratulated him. The Electoral College from the states must vote for candidates in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The inauguration will take place on January 20.

