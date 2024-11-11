https://sputnikglobe.com/20241111/trump-names-ex-immigration-official-homan-next-border-czar-1120855177.html
Trump Names Ex-Immigration Official Homan Next 'Border Czar'
S President-elect Donald Trump has announced that Tom Homan, the former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director, will be in charge of border security in his incoming administration.
Donald Trump repeatedly slammed border policies of Biden's administration.Trump said Homan's will oversee the southern and northern borders as well as maritime and aviation security. He will also be in charge of "all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin." Donald Trump, who had already served as US president after the 2016 election, won the presidential election on November 5. He became the first politician in the United States since the 19th century to return to the White House after a four-year hiatus. Trump's victory was announced by all leading media outlets involved in vote counting: the Associated Press, Fox News, CNN, NBC, ABC, and CBS. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris addressed supporters and announced that she would concede, while incumbent US President Joe Biden spoke with Trump and congratulated him. The Electoral College from the states must vote for candidates in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will certify the results of the vote on January 6. The inauguration will take place on January 20.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President-elect Donald Trump has announced that Tom Homan, the former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director, will be in charge of border security in his incoming administration.
Donald Trump repeatedly slammed border policies of Biden's administration.
"I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation’s Borders ('The Border Czar')," Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform late on Sunday.
Trump said Homan's will oversee the southern and northern borders as well as maritime and aviation security. He will also be in charge of "all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin."
"Congratulations to Tom. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic, and long awaited for, job," Trump said.
Donald Trump, who had already served as US president after the 2016 election, won the presidential election on November 5. He became the first politician in the United States since the 19th century to return to the White House after a four-year hiatus. Trump's victory was announced by all leading media outlets involved in vote counting: the Associated Press, Fox News, CNN, NBC, ABC, and CBS. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris addressed supporters and announced that she would concede, while incumbent US President Joe Biden spoke with Trump and congratulated him.
The Electoral College from the states must vote for candidates in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will certify the results of the vote on January 6. The inauguration will take place on January 20.