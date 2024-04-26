International
Majority of Americans View Illegal Migration as Crisis, With Many Blaming Biden - Poll
Majority of Americans View Illegal Migration as Crisis, With Many Blaming Biden - Poll
Almost 7.3 million migrants have crossed the US southern border illegally since US President Joe Biden took office in 2021, a number that shows no sign of abating.
51% of Americans would support mass deportations of illegal immigrants, including 42% of Democrats, 68% of Republicans and 46% of independents, according to a poll published by the news outlet Axios.The poll also found that the Biden administration ranks higher than any other factor in who is to blame for the border crisis, with 32% of respondents insisting that the Biden team is "most responsible."21% of Americans cited "increased crime, drugs and violence" as their top concern about the migration crisis, according to the poll.Harris Poll chairman Mark Penn, meanwhile, has expressed surprise at the poll's results, which show "public support for large-scale deportations."In February, a Monmouth University poll found that a majority of Americans believe illegal immigration is a more serious problem under Biden's reign than under the Trump and Obama administrations.According to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Biden administration has seen three consecutive years of record illegal immigration at the southern border. CBP documented more than 302,000 migrant apprehensions in December 2023, the highest single-month total ever recorded. Since Biden became president in 2021, nearly 8 million migrants have entered the U.S. illegally through the southern border.
2024
Majority of Americans View Illegal Migration as Crisis, With Many Blaming Biden - Poll

Migrants of different nationalities pray in front of anti-riot agents of the Texas National Guard who prevent passage towards their border line, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, state of Chihuahua, Mexico, on April 16, 2024.
Migrants of different nationalities pray in front of anti-riot agents of the Texas National Guard who prevent passage towards their border line, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, state of Chihuahua, Mexico, on April 16, 2024.
Oleg Burunov
Nearly 7.3 million migrants have crossed the US southern border illegally since President Joe Biden took office in 2021, a number that shows no signs of abating.
51% of Americans would support mass deportations of illegal immigrants, including 42% of Democrats, 68% of Republicans and 46% of independents, according to a poll published by the news outlet Axios.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that illegal immigration is "a real crisis rather than a politically driven media narrative," per the survey conducted by Harris Poll, a Chicago-based research and analysis firm.

The poll also found that the Biden administration ranks higher than any other factor in who is to blame for the border crisis, with 32% of respondents insisting that the Biden team is "most responsible."
21% of Americans cited "increased crime, drugs and violence" as their top concern about the migration crisis, according to the poll.
Harris Poll chairman Mark Penn, meanwhile, has expressed surprise at the poll's results, which show "public support for large-scale deportations."

"I think they're just sending a message to politicians: 'Get this under control,' " Penn said, dubbing it a warning to US President Joe Biden that "efforts to shift responsibility for the issue to [the former POTUS Donald] Trump are not going to work."

In February, a Monmouth University poll found that a majority of Americans believe illegal immigration is a more serious problem under Biden's reign than under the Trump and Obama administrations.
According to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Biden administration has seen three consecutive years of record illegal immigration at the southern border. CBP documented more than 302,000 migrant apprehensions in December 2023, the highest single-month total ever recorded. Since Biden became president in 2021, nearly 8 million migrants have entered the U.S. illegally through the southern border.
