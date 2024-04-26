https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/majority-of-americans-view-illegal-migration-as-crisis-with-many-blaming-biden---poll-1118121322.html
Majority of Americans View Illegal Migration as Crisis, With Many Blaming Biden - Poll
Majority of Americans View Illegal Migration as Crisis, With Many Blaming Biden - Poll
Sputnik International
Almost 7.3 million migrants have crossed the US southern border illegally since US President Joe Biden took office in 2021, a number that shows no sign of abating.
2024-04-26T08:33+0000
2024-04-26T08:33+0000
2024-04-26T08:33+0000
americas
us
joe biden
poll
migrants
crisis
border
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1a/1118120841_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0c41ec6b18caee8fbd110735597ee1b5.jpg
51% of Americans would support mass deportations of illegal immigrants, including 42% of Democrats, 68% of Republicans and 46% of independents, according to a poll published by the news outlet Axios.The poll also found that the Biden administration ranks higher than any other factor in who is to blame for the border crisis, with 32% of respondents insisting that the Biden team is "most responsible."21% of Americans cited "increased crime, drugs and violence" as their top concern about the migration crisis, according to the poll.Harris Poll chairman Mark Penn, meanwhile, has expressed surprise at the poll's results, which show "public support for large-scale deportations."In February, a Monmouth University poll found that a majority of Americans believe illegal immigration is a more serious problem under Biden's reign than under the Trump and Obama administrations.According to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Biden administration has seen three consecutive years of record illegal immigration at the southern border. CBP documented more than 302,000 migrant apprehensions in December 2023, the highest single-month total ever recorded. Since Biden became president in 2021, nearly 8 million migrants have entered the U.S. illegally through the southern border.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240413/us-border-patrols-centers-in-san-diego-hold-twice-as-many-migrants-as-they-can---report-1117904923.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240413/bidens-secret-border-agenda-migrants-fill-the-us-baby-gap-1117898582.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1a/1118120841_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a01693f05c240f54ea0377f36ed0a31d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
illegal migrants in the us, the us's southern border, an axios poll, us public support for mass deportations
illegal migrants in the us, the us's southern border, an axios poll, us public support for mass deportations
Majority of Americans View Illegal Migration as Crisis, With Many Blaming Biden - Poll
Nearly 7.3 million migrants have crossed the US southern border illegally since President Joe Biden took office in 2021, a number that shows no signs of abating.
51% of Americans would support mass deportations of illegal immigrants
, including 42% of Democrats, 68% of Republicans and 46% of independents, according to a poll published by the news outlet Axios.
Nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that illegal immigration is "a real crisis rather than a politically driven media narrative," per the survey conducted by Harris Poll, a Chicago-based research and analysis firm.
The poll also found that the Biden administration ranks higher than any other factor in who is to blame for the border crisis, with 32% of respondents insisting that the Biden team is "most responsible."
21% of Americans cited "increased crime, drugs and violence" as their top concern about the migration crisis, according to the poll.
Harris Poll chairman Mark Penn, meanwhile, has expressed surprise at the poll's results, which show "public support for large-scale deportations."
"I think they're just sending a message to politicians: 'Get this under control,' " Penn said, dubbing it a warning to US President Joe Biden that "efforts to shift responsibility for the issue to [the former POTUS Donald] Trump are not going to work."
In February, a Monmouth University poll found that a majority of Americans believe illegal immigration is a more serious problem under Biden's reign than under the Trump and Obama administrations.
According to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Biden administration has seen three consecutive years of record illegal immigration
at the southern border. CBP documented more than 302,000 migrant apprehensions in December 2023, the highest single-month total ever recorded. Since Biden became president in 2021, nearly 8 million migrants have entered the U.S. illegally through the southern border
.