https://sputnikglobe.com/20241111/trump-offers-congresswoman-stefanik-to-become-us-ambassador-to-un---reports-1120847884.html
Trump Offers Congresswoman Stefanik Post of US Ambassador to UN
Trump Offers Congresswoman Stefanik Post of US Ambassador to UN
Sputnik International
Donald Trump, who won the US presidential election, has offered Rep. Elise Stefanik from New York the post of US Ambassador to the UN, CNN reported citing a source.
2024-11-11T04:47+0000
2024-11-11T04:47+0000
2024-11-11T07:03+0000
americas
us
2024 us presidential election
donald trump
elise stefanik
kamala harris
the united nations (un)
white house
cnn
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/0e/1082890224_0:0:2811:1581_1920x0_80_0_0_faaa9c5d4667d8127361aa1983294667.jpg
Earlier, the Axios portal reported that Stefanik was a contender for this post. Donald Trump, who had already served as the 45th US President after clinching the 2016 election, won the 2024 presidential election on November 5. He became the first politician in the United States since the 19th century to return to the White House after a four-year hiatus. Trump's victory was announced by all leading media outlets involved in vote counting: the Associated Press, Fox News, CNN, NBC, ABC, and CBS. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris addressed supporters and announced that she would concede, while incumbent US President Joe Biden spoke with Trump and congratulated him. The Electoral College from the states must vote for candidates in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The inauguration will take place on January 20.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/trump-as-potus-to-seek-pragmatic-deals-no-budget-money-to-sustain-ukraine--1120797777.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/0e/1082890224_51:0:2782:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bca63060a23c7e88212d7e0f774544ef.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024 us presidential elections, trump, stefanik trump, us ambassador un, stefanic un, us trump stefanik
2024 us presidential elections, trump, stefanik trump, us ambassador un, stefanic un, us trump stefanik
Trump Offers Congresswoman Stefanik Post of US Ambassador to UN
04:47 GMT 11.11.2024 (Updated: 07:03 GMT 11.11.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President-elect Donald Trump has offered Rep. Elise Stefanik from New York the post of US Ambassador to the UN, CNN reported citing a source.
Earlier, the Axios portal reported that Stefanik was a contender for this post.
Donald Trump, who had already served as the 45th US President after clinching the 2016 election, won the 2024 presidential election on November 5
. He became the first politician in the United States since the 19th century to return to the White House after a four-year hiatus. Trump's victory was announced by all leading media outlets involved in vote counting: the Associated Press, Fox News, CNN, NBC, ABC, and CBS. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris addressed supporters and announced that she would concede, while incumbent US President Joe Biden spoke with Trump and congratulated him.
The Electoral College from the states must vote for candidates in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The inauguration will take place on January 20.