https://sputnikglobe.com/20241111/trump-offers-congresswoman-stefanik-to-become-us-ambassador-to-un---reports-1120847884.html

Trump Offers Congresswoman Stefanik Post of US Ambassador to UN

Trump Offers Congresswoman Stefanik Post of US Ambassador to UN

Sputnik International

Donald Trump, who won the US presidential election, has offered Rep. Elise Stefanik from New York the post of US Ambassador to the UN, CNN reported citing a source.

2024-11-11T04:47+0000

2024-11-11T04:47+0000

2024-11-11T07:03+0000

americas

us

2024 us presidential election

donald trump

elise stefanik

kamala harris

the united nations (un)

white house

cnn

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/0e/1082890224_0:0:2811:1581_1920x0_80_0_0_faaa9c5d4667d8127361aa1983294667.jpg

Earlier, the Axios portal reported that Stefanik was a contender for this post. Donald Trump, who had already served as the 45th US President after clinching the 2016 election, won the 2024 presidential election on November 5. He became the first politician in the United States since the 19th century to return to the White House after a four-year hiatus. Trump's victory was announced by all leading media outlets involved in vote counting: the Associated Press, Fox News, CNN, NBC, ABC, and CBS. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris addressed supporters and announced that she would concede, while incumbent US President Joe Biden spoke with Trump and congratulated him. The Electoral College from the states must vote for candidates in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The inauguration will take place on January 20.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/trump-as-potus-to-seek-pragmatic-deals-no-budget-money-to-sustain-ukraine--1120797777.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

2024 us presidential elections, trump, stefanik trump, us ambassador un, stefanic un, us trump stefanik