Vucic Says Had 'Cordial' Conversation With Trump, Invites Him to Serbia
Vucic Says Had 'Cordial' Conversation With Trump, Invites Him to Serbia

04:22 GMT 11.11.2024
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabankSerbian President Aleksandar Vucic at a press conference following a meeting in Belgrade with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at a press conference following a meeting in Belgrade with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he had had a "cordial" phone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump about developing comprehensive cooperation, and invited him to visit Serbia.
On Sunday evening, Vucic published a video message on social media, in which he said he had a phone conversation with Trump. According to him, the conversation was "excellent, meaningful and very cordial."
"I am grateful to Trump that he knows many things about Serbia, he even spoke about the sports successes of our nation and country. I used the opportunity, with the desire to further develop our relations in all spheres of society, and expressed hope that he would visit Serbia, because Serbia was the country where support for the election of President Trump was the greatest in all of Europe," the Serbian leader noted.
He said that Trump had thanked him for the enormous support from the citizens of Serbia, from the Serbian people.
"I believe that in the coming period we will be able to talk about the further development of our relations in all respects and that with the help of our friends, whom I consider to be the entire team of President Trump, who was with him this evening during the conversation, we will be able to make: he will make America great, and we will be able to make Serbia a decent country and a country that will be able to cooperate very well with the United States," Vucic emphasized.
