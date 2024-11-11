https://sputnikglobe.com/20241111/vucic-says-had-cordial-conversation-with-trump-invites-him-to-serbia-1120847228.html

Vucic Says Had 'Cordial' Conversation With Trump, Invites Him to Serbia

Vucic Says Had 'Cordial' Conversation With Trump, Invites Him to Serbia

Sputnik International

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he had had a "cordial" phone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump about developing comprehensive cooperation, and invited him to visit Serbia.

2024-11-11T04:22+0000

2024-11-11T04:22+0000

2024-11-11T04:22+0000

world

donald trump

serbia

aleksandar vucic

economic relationship

2024 us presidential election

presidential campaign

us

us president

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/1f/1097985118_0:0:3041:1711_1920x0_80_0_0_4c2f490d9dcf1dbaf005837e13e4335e.jpg

On Sunday evening, Vucic published a video message on social media, in which he said he had a phone conversation with Trump. According to him, the conversation was "excellent, meaningful and very cordial." "I am grateful to Trump that he knows many things about Serbia, he even spoke about the sports successes of our nation and country. I used the opportunity, with the desire to further develop our relations in all spheres of society, and expressed hope that he would visit Serbia, because Serbia was the country where support for the election of President Trump was the greatest in all of Europe," the Serbian leader noted. He said that Trump had thanked him for the enormous support from the citizens of Serbia, from the Serbian people.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20200906/vucic-explains-why-he-looked-puzzled-when-trump-announced-serbias-embassy-transfer-to-jerusalem-1080382407.html

serbia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vucic-trump talk, serbia-us relations, vucic-trump conversation, trump-vucic talks, us-serbia relations, vucic likes trump, vucic adores trumps, vucic endorses trump, vucic supports trump