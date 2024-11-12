https://sputnikglobe.com/20241112/eu-sanctions-independent-reporter-to-hide-donbass-reality-from-global-audiences-1120861510.html
EU Sanctions Independent Reporter to Hide Donbass Reality From Global Audiences
Andrea Lucidi, an independent military correspondent reporting from Donbass, has requested that Russian President Vladimir Putin grant him Russian citizenship, citing a witch hunt instigated by Italian authorities and media at the behest of Kiev as the reason for his appeal.
He revealed to Sputnik the double standards of Italian policy towards war correspondents. He noted that while the EU and Italy seem poised to crack down on freedom of speech and the press, these freedoms have historically been vital to Europeans and European society.
2024
He revealed to Sputnik the double standards of Italian policy towards war correspondents. He noted that while the EU and Italy seem poised to crack down on freedom of speech and the press, these freedoms have historically been vital to Europeans and European society.
Italy's Witch Hunt Against Reporters
Last week, Linkiesta, an Italian media outlet, published an article exposing the fact that Kiev was pushing the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to slap personal sanctions on Andrea Lucidi and his colleague, Vincenzo Larusso. The main reason was their work as war correspondents in Donbass.
"I think given this moment, they want to stop me, to stop my colleague Vincenzo, because we are filming the real situation in Donbass, but they don't want the Italian audience to see materials," he stressed, going on to point out that EU authorities seek to "stop us with European sanctions," he told Sputnik.
Lucidi also noted that the Zelensky regime had accused him of entering Ukraine without an official permit. That said, Italian authorities and media did nothing to support him as a journalist doing his job there
.
"In my case, in the case of my colleague Vincenzo Larusso, nobody in the official mainstream media spend one word to support us. And for saying that it's impossible to make war journalism with such authorization for the others from the other side. I think it's the right of European audience to know the real situation in Russia and in Donbass, and we are trying to respect this right and work honestly and free or give them the possibility to have a complete opinion about the conflict. But someone wants to stop us," he added.
Italian and European politicians like Vice-President of the European Parliament Pina Picerno were among those who tried to stop his efforts. During a European Parliament meeting, Picerno deliberately removed the journalist's photo from Soledar and labelled Lucidi a "foreign agent and Kremlin propagandist."
'Russian Values Are My Values'
Lucidi has been working in Lugansk since November 2022 as an independent war correspondent
. He has already visited all of Russia's new regions, writing articles and producing video reports for European audiences.
"I came here because after the start of the special military operation, I saw in Italy and Europe a lot of fakes, which European media started to publish. I also noticed how the politicians started to speak about Russia then. And for me, it was very important to come here and do my best showing the Italian people the truth," he underscored.
Speaking about the prospects of his life in Russia, Lucidi noted that he shares Russian values
and appreciates the opportunity that he can work freely in the country. This is precisely why he wants to obtain Russian citizenship and reside there.
"I'm a journalist. I didn't do anything against the Italian or European laws. But they acted like I'm an 'agent of Kremlin,' only because I'm working here in Russia and on the Russian side of the conflict. So now I'm considering Russia like my home country, the Russian values are my values. I can see my future here," Lucidi concluded.