EU Sanctions Independent Reporter to Hide Donbass Reality From Global Audiences

Andrea Lucidi, an independent military correspondent reporting from Donbass, has requested that Russian President Vladimir Putin grant him Russian citizenship, citing a witch hunt instigated by Italian authorities and media at the behest of Kiev as the reason for his appeal.

He revealed to Sputnik the double standards of Italian policy towards war correspondents. He noted that while the EU and Italy seem poised to crack down on freedom of speech and the press, these freedoms have historically been vital to Europeans and European society.Italy's Witch Hunt Against ReportersLast week, Linkiesta, an Italian media outlet, published an article exposing the fact that Kiev was pushing the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to slap personal sanctions on Andrea Lucidi and his colleague, Vincenzo Larusso. The main reason was their work as war correspondents in Donbass. Lucidi also noted that the Zelensky regime had accused him of entering Ukraine without an official permit. That said, Italian authorities and media did nothing to support him as a journalist doing his job there."In my case, in the case of my colleague Vincenzo Larusso, nobody in the official mainstream media spend one word to support us. And for saying that it's impossible to make war journalism with such authorization for the others from the other side. I think it's the right of European audience to know the real situation in Russia and in Donbass, and we are trying to respect this right and work honestly and free or give them the possibility to have a complete opinion about the conflict. But someone wants to stop us," he added.Italian and European politicians like Vice-President of the European Parliament Pina Picerno were among those who tried to stop his efforts. During a European Parliament meeting, Picerno deliberately removed the journalist's photo from Soledar and labelled Lucidi a "foreign agent and Kremlin propagandist."'Russian Values Are My Values'Lucidi has been working in Lugansk since November 2022 as an independent war correspondent. He has already visited all of Russia's new regions, writing articles and producing video reports for European audiences.Speaking about the prospects of his life in Russia, Lucidi noted that he shares Russian values and appreciates the opportunity that he can work freely in the country. This is precisely why he wants to obtain Russian citizenship and reside there.

