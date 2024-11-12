https://sputnikglobe.com/20241112/houthi-forces-target-uss-abraham-lincoln-with-drones-and-missiles-1120869513.html
Houthi Forces Target USS Abraham Lincoln With Drones and Missiles
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, have attacked the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea and two destroyers in the Red Sea with drones and ballistic missiles, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria said on Tuesday.
"The missile, UAV forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out two specific military operations. The first operation targeted the American aircraft carrier (Abraham) located in the Arabian Sea with a number of cruise missiles and drones while the American enemy was preparing to carry out hostile operations targeting our country. The operation has successfully achieved its objectives, and led to thwarting the operation that the American enemy was preparing against our country," Saria said o Telegram.The second operation targeted two US destroyers in the Red Sea and was "successfully carried out using drones and ballistic missiles," said Saria. According to him, both attacks lasted eight hours. The Shiite political-military movement Ansar Allah, which controls much of Yemen's Red Sea coast, expressed its support for Palestine amid the conflict in Gaza, declaring its intent to attack any ships associated with Israel and urging other countries to withdraw their crews and avoid approaching such vessels. The Houthis emphasized, however, that they do not interfere with the freedom of navigation in the region and do not target vessels from other nations. Following the attacks, some companies decided to suspend shipments through the Red Sea. Meanwhile, since mid-January, the US and the UK have been striking Houthi targets, citing a response to threats to the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council of the Ansar Allah movement, condemned these strikes as acts of terrorist barbarism.
"The missile, UAV forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out two specific military operations. The first operation targeted the American aircraft carrier (Abraham) located in the Arabian Sea with a number of cruise missiles
and drones while the American enemy was preparing to carry out hostile operations targeting our country. The operation has successfully achieved its objectives, and led to thwarting the operation that the American enemy was preparing against our country," Saria said o Telegram.
The second operation targeted two US destroyers in the Red Sea and was "successfully carried out using drones and ballistic missiles," said Saria. According to him, both attacks lasted eight hours.
The Shiite political-military movement Ansar Allah, which controls much of Yemen's Red Sea coast, expressed its support for Palestine amid the conflict in Gaza, declaring its intent to attack any ships associated with Israel and urging other countries to withdraw their crews and avoid approaching such vessels. The Houthis emphasized, however, that they do not interfere with the freedom of navigation in the region and do not target vessels from other nations. Following the attacks, some companies decided to suspend shipments through the Red Sea.
Meanwhile, since mid-January, the US and the UK have been striking Houthi targets
, citing a response to threats to the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council of the Ansar Allah movement, condemned these strikes as acts of terrorist barbarism.