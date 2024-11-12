https://sputnikglobe.com/20241112/israeli-air-force-strikes-beiruts-southern-haret-hreik-suburb---reports-1120863967.html
Israeli Air Force Strikes Beirut's Southern Haret Hreik Suburb - Reports
The Israeli air forces struck the Haret Hreik neighborhood in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent in Lebanon reported.
A large plume of smoke rose above the targeted area. An Israeli reconnaissance drone was spotted in the sky over the southern suburbs of Beirut and the Lebanese capital's central districts. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) told residents of the Haret Hreik, Bir el-Abed, Sfeir, Mreijeh, Laylaki, and Hadath neighborhoods to leave their homes. IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted aerial photographs on X, marking 11 designated targets in the southern Beirut suburbs. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, the Lebanese movement has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north.
