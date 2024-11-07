https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/israel-uav-strike-near-lebanese-sidon-kills-3-people-4-un-peacekeepers-injured-1120807516.html
Israel UAV Strike Near Lebanese Sidon Kills 3 People, 4 UN Peacekeepers Injured
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - An Israeli drone attacked a car near the Lebanese city of Sidon leaving three people dead and four peacekeepers of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were injured, a source in the Lebanese medical service told Sputnik on Thursday.
"An Israeli UAV fired a missile at an SUV near an army checkpoint at the entrance to Sidon. Three people who were in the car were killed. Four UN peacekeepers
who were in their car nearby at the time of the strike were also injured," the source said.