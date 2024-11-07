https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/israel-uav-strike-near-lebanese-sidon-kills-3-people-4-un-peacekeepers-injured-1120807516.html

Israel UAV Strike Near Lebanese Sidon Kills 3 People, 4 UN Peacekeepers Injured

Israel UAV Strike Near Lebanese Sidon Kills 3 People, 4 UN Peacekeepers Injured

An Israeli drone attacked a car near the Lebanese city of Sidon leaving three people dead and four peacekeepers of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were injured, a source in the Lebanese medical service told Sputnik on Thursday.

"An Israeli UAV fired a missile at an SUV near an army checkpoint at the entrance to Sidon. Three people who were in the car were killed. Four UN peacekeepers who were in their car nearby at the time of the strike were also injured," the source said.

