International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/israel-uav-strike-near-lebanese-sidon-kills-3-people-4-un-peacekeepers-injured-1120807516.html
Israel UAV Strike Near Lebanese Sidon Kills 3 People, 4 UN Peacekeepers Injured
Israel UAV Strike Near Lebanese Sidon Kills 3 People, 4 UN Peacekeepers Injured
Sputnik International
An Israeli drone attacked a car near the Lebanese city of Sidon leaving three people dead and four peacekeepers of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were injured, a source in the Lebanese medical service told Sputnik on Thursday.
2024-11-07T12:58+0000
2024-11-07T12:58+0000
world
israel
lebanon
the united nations (un)
un peacekeepers
israel-lebanon tensions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107541/25/1075412524_101:0:1180:607_1920x0_80_0_0_6e0f9d763bae93e4a8ec8469e4410fc9.jpg
"An Israeli UAV fired a missile at an SUV near an army checkpoint at the entrance to Sidon. Three people who were in the car were killed. Four UN peacekeepers who were in their car nearby at the time of the strike were also injured," the source said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241031/residential-building-in-lebanons-sarafand-destroyed-by-israel-16-people-killed---mayor-1120734156.html
israel
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107541/25/1075412524_236:0:1045:607_1920x0_80_0_0_b3ffa9545c1fb5a3914f969fb8e9c604.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel uav strike, lebanese city, un interim force in lebanon
israel uav strike, lebanese city, un interim force in lebanon

Israel UAV Strike Near Lebanese Sidon Kills 3 People, 4 UN Peacekeepers Injured

12:58 GMT 07.11.2024
CC0 / / IAI Heron 1 UAV in flight
 IAI Heron 1 UAV in flight - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2024
CC0 / /
Subscribe
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - An Israeli drone attacked a car near the Lebanese city of Sidon leaving three people dead and four peacekeepers of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were injured, a source in the Lebanese medical service told Sputnik on Thursday.
"An Israeli UAV fired a missile at an SUV near an army checkpoint at the entrance to Sidon. Three people who were in the car were killed. Four UN peacekeepers who were in their car nearby at the time of the strike were also injured," the source said.
Smoke rise from Israeli airstrikes on Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2024
World
Residential Building in Lebanon's Sarafand Destroyed by Israel, 16 People Killed - Mayor
31 October, 04:44 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала