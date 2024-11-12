International
Raw Materials and Troop Deployments: How Zelensky Tries to Woo Trump With Revised 'Victory Plan'
Raw Materials and Troop Deployments: How Zelensky Tries to Woo Trump With Revised 'Victory Plan'
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed his "victory plan" to Donald Trump back in September, with two clauses designed specifically to spark the US president-elect's interest in potential resource-related deals, Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing several European and Ukrainian sources.
According to the newspaper, Ukraine is adjusting its "victory plan" for the future Trump administration, emphasizing potential business deals, access to raw materials and the deployment of troops in an attempt to secure his support. According to the sources, Ukraine's allies in Europe and the US, including leading representatives of the Republican Party, gave advice on how best to formulate proposals that would stimulate close cooperation with Kiev, rather than stop critically important assistance to the country. One of the two tailored clauses suggested replacing part of the US's contingent in Europe with Ukrainian troops after the end of the conflict. The other, which was first developed by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist), involves the sharing of Ukraine's most important natural resources with Western partners. Zelensky unveiled his "victory plan" in mid-October, insisting that it could help end the conflict in Ukraine no later than 2025. The document includes five clauses and three secret addendums. In particular, the Ukrainian leader proposes inviting Ukraine to NATO, lifting restrictions on strikes deep into Russian territory, and deploying a "comprehensive non-nuclear deterrence package" in Ukraine. Zelensky's plan drew criticism in the EU and NATO for outlining in detail the multiple obligations of Ukraine's Western allies but not assigning any to Kiev itself. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed it as a set of incoherent slogans that pushed NATO into a direct conflict with Russia, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the real peace plan for Kiev would be to realize the futility of the Ukrainian policy. He said that Kiev should "wake up" and understand the reasons that led it to the conflict.
ukraine
Raw Materials and Troop Deployments: How Zelensky Tries to Woo Trump With Revised 'Victory Plan'

10:37 GMT 12.11.2024
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump meets with Volodymyr Zelensky
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky showed his "victory plan" to Donald Trump back in September, with two clauses designed specifically to spark the US president-elect's interest in potential resource-related deals, Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing several European and Ukrainian sources.
According to the newspaper, Ukraine is adjusting its "victory plan" for the future Trump administration, emphasizing potential business deals, access to raw materials and the deployment of troops in an attempt to secure his support. According to the sources, Ukraine's allies in Europe and the US, including leading representatives of the Republican Party, gave advice on how best to formulate proposals that would stimulate close cooperation with Kiev, rather than stop critically important assistance to the country.
One of the two tailored clauses suggested replacing part of the US's contingent in Europe with Ukrainian troops after the end of the conflict. The other, which was first developed by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist), involves the sharing of Ukraine's most important natural resources with Western partners.
Zelensky unveiled his "victory plan" in mid-October, insisting that it could help end the conflict in Ukraine no later than 2025. The document includes five clauses and three secret addendums. In particular, the Ukrainian leader proposes inviting Ukraine to NATO, lifting restrictions on strikes deep into Russian territory, and deploying a "comprehensive non-nuclear deterrence package" in Ukraine.
Zelensky's plan drew criticism in the EU and NATO for outlining in detail the multiple obligations of Ukraine's Western allies but not assigning any to Kiev itself. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed it as a set of incoherent slogans that pushed NATO into a direct conflict with Russia, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the real peace plan for Kiev would be to realize the futility of the Ukrainian policy. He said that Kiev should "wake up" and understand the reasons that led it to the conflict.
