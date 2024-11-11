https://sputnikglobe.com/20241111/us-eyes-holding-presidential-parliamentary-elections-in-ukraine-in-2025---russian-intel-1120850759.html

US Eyes Holding Presidential, Parliamentary Elections in Ukraine in 2025 - Russian Intel

Washington is considering holding presidential and parliamentary elections in Ukraine in 2025 amid ongoing hostilities with Russia, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.

"The press office of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia reports that, according to information received by the SVR, the US State Department leadership continues to work out options for replacing the current leadership of Ukraine, if necessary. As one of the 'legitimate' ways to eliminate the 'overly presumptuous' V. Zelensky, Washington is considering holding presidential and parliamentary elections next year in the context of continued hostilities with Russia," the SVR said in a statement. The US plans to throw in an initiative on elections in 2025 through structures controlled by Ukraine, the statement read, adding that the State Department will coordinate the nomination of candidates.The United States is initiating the creation of a pro-American political party in Ukraine, according to a report from the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) on Monday.

