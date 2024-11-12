https://sputnikglobe.com/20241112/threats-to-provide-ukraine-with-german-cruise-missiles-are-merely-paper-tiger-moves-1120867543.html

Threats to Provide Ukraine With German Cruise Missiles Are Merely 'Paper Tiger' Moves

Threats to Provide Ukraine With German Cruise Missiles Are Merely 'Paper Tiger' Moves

Sputnik International

CDU party leader Friedrich Merz, who seeks to become Germany's new chancellor, has boasted that, if he gets the job, he would present Russia with an ultimatum: cease all combat operations in the Ukrainian conflict zone in 24 hours or Kiev gets German Taurus cruise missiles along with permission to use them to strike deep into Russian territory.

2024-11-12T15:13+0000

2024-11-12T15:13+0000

2024-11-12T15:13+0000

analysis

friedrich merz

ukraine

germany

russia

taurus cruise missile

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0b/1117249434_0:125:2394:1472_1920x0_80_0_0_8a08fd9d2e6c8a81c7caf21fc67790d5.jpg

Merz’s bellicose rhetoric seems to be a product of the current political instability in Germany where the ruling coalition collapsed amid a “deep economic recession” and the loss of “residual hopes of good transatlantic relations” due to Donald Trump’s victory in the US election, says Paolo Raffone, a strategic analyst and director of the CIPI Foundation in Brussels.“Merz understands that the heavyweights of Germany are the financial-industrial conglomerates who are openly against the war against Russia in Ukraine and the crazy sanctions against Russia and China. However, Merz must appease the war-minded Green [Party] who are also ideologically anti-Russian and anti-Chinese, to embark them in a possible government coalition,” he explains.However, forming a new government might necessitate forming a coalition with the SPD, who, Raffone points out, “would not support Merz’s intent to lift restrictions on long-range armaments supplied to Ukraine and even less the idea of issuing an ultimatum to Russia.”NATO support of Merz’s ultimatum initiative also seems unlikely as it would require unanimous approval of the military bloc’s members who would probably first wait for the United States, their “real ‘tutor’,” to weigh in on the matter.“Trump (as also his predecessors and some EU leaders) is not a fan of NATO playing any direct concrete role in the war or post-war in Ukraine. Even Poland, that is genetically anti-Russian, would be very careful to support any Ukrainian capacity to strike inside Russia with West-provided missiles,” Raffone suggests.He also warns that, with all the serious “domestic confusion” in Germany, “anything that any German leader says may just be reversed in the blink of an eye.”“Moreover, the US, that is still occupying Germany with military bases and personnel and nuclear capacities, would not like to be dragged in any direct military confrontation with Russia,” Raffone adds. “None of the EU countries can be taken seriously without the consent of the US.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/germanys-coalition-collapse-signals-uncertain-fiscal-path-as-finance-chief-lindner-axed-1120807350.html

ukraine

germany

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

taurus missiles for ukraine, friedrich merz, german military aid to ukraine, ukrainian conflict