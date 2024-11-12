https://sputnikglobe.com/20241112/trump-may-replace-fbi-director-wray-with-own-adviser-patel---reports-1120867417.html

Trump May Replace FBI Director Wray With Own Adviser Patel - Reports

Sputnik International

US President-elect Donald Trump may remove FBI Director Christopher Wray, appointed by him in 2017, and replace him with adviser Kash Patel, who is also considered for a CIA role, NBC News reported Tuesday.

Wray, who was appointed for a 10-year term, reportedly enjoys leading the FBI and would want to complete his term, but is also prepared to be replaced if Trump so decides, NBC News said. Last week, the Washington Post reported that despite rumors about his possible dismissal, Wray was not planing on leaving his position voluntarily. Trump, who served his first term as US president from 2017 to 2020, won reelection in the November 5 vote. He became the first politician in the United States since the 19th century to return to the White House after a four-year hiatus. All leading media outlets involved in vote counting, including the Associated Press, Fox News, CNN, NBC, ABC, and CBS, announced Trump's victory. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris addressed supporters and announced that she would concede, while incumbent US President Joe Biden spoke with Trump and congratulated him. The Electoral College from the states must vote for candidates in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will certify the results of the vote on January 6. The inauguration will take place on January 20.

