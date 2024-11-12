International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241112/trump-may-replace-fbi-director-wray-with-own-adviser-patel---reports-1120867417.html
Trump May Replace FBI Director Wray With Own Adviser Patel - Reports
Trump May Replace FBI Director Wray With Own Adviser Patel - Reports
Sputnik International
US President-elect Donald Trump may remove FBI Director Christopher Wray, appointed by him in 2017, and replace him with adviser Kash Patel, who is also considered for a CIA role, NBC News reported Tuesday.
2024-11-12T14:53+0000
2024-11-12T14:53+0000
americas
donald trump
us
christopher wray
fbi
white house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0c/1120867256_0:155:2963:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_18f30ab51689a89107d2f642cdb65876.jpg
Wray, who was appointed for a 10-year term, reportedly enjoys leading the FBI and would want to complete his term, but is also prepared to be replaced if Trump so decides, NBC News said. Last week, the Washington Post reported that despite rumors about his possible dismissal, Wray was not planing on leaving his position voluntarily. Trump, who served his first term as US president from 2017 to 2020, won reelection in the November 5 vote. He became the first politician in the United States since the 19th century to return to the White House after a four-year hiatus. All leading media outlets involved in vote counting, including the Associated Press, Fox News, CNN, NBC, ABC, and CBS, announced Trump's victory. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris addressed supporters and announced that she would concede, while incumbent US President Joe Biden spoke with Trump and congratulated him. The Electoral College from the states must vote for candidates in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will certify the results of the vote on January 6. The inauguration will take place on January 20.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241111/trump-may-fight-pentagons-woke-generals-after-taking-office----1120853665.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0c/1120867256_165:0:2798:1975_1920x0_80_0_0_e67d0334d14e2675e51f58e37a92fd60.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, christopher wray, kash patel, fbim cia, us, us presidential election
donald trump, christopher wray, kash patel, fbim cia, us, us presidential election

Trump May Replace FBI Director Wray With Own Adviser Patel - Reports

14:53 GMT 12.11.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey AgarishevThe Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) building in Washington DC.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) building in Washington DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Agarishev
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President-elect Donald Trump may dismiss FBI Director Christopher Wray, whom he appointed in 2017 during his first presidential term, to replace him with his adviser Kash Patel, who is also being eyed for the leadership position in the CIA, NBC News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Wray, who was appointed for a 10-year term, reportedly enjoys leading the FBI and would want to complete his term, but is also prepared to be replaced if Trump so decides, NBC News said.
Last week, the Washington Post reported that despite rumors about his possible dismissal, Wray was not planing on leaving his position voluntarily.
An unidentified army soldier looks emotional during a memorial service at Fort Hood, Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2009, where President Barack Obama spoke - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2024
Americas
Trump May Fight Pentagon’s ‘Woke’ Generals After Taking Office
Yesterday, 12:23 GMT
Trump, who served his first term as US president from 2017 to 2020, won reelection in the November 5 vote. He became the first politician in the United States since the 19th century to return to the White House after a four-year hiatus. All leading media outlets involved in vote counting, including the Associated Press, Fox News, CNN, NBC, ABC, and CBS, announced Trump's victory. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris addressed supporters and announced that she would concede, while incumbent US President Joe Biden spoke with Trump and congratulated him.
The Electoral College from the states must vote for candidates in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will certify the results of the vote on January 6. The inauguration will take place on January 20.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала