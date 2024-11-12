https://sputnikglobe.com/20241112/did-us-deep-state-allow-trump-to-win-1120861699.html

Did US Deep State Allow Trump to Win?

Did US Deep State Allow Trump to Win?

Previous to the US election results, Barack Obama wrote on X that it could take days to learn who won while Hillary Clinton also hinted the count would take time as in 2020. However, the 2024 presidential election didn’t become a repetition of 2020. Donald Trump was declared the winner the next day.

Amid pre-election claims from conservative commentators that the US establishment would not allow Donald Trump to win, some American commentators have suggested that Trump voter enthusiasm was "too big to rig" while others speculated that the purported vote-rigging mechanisms in place had been stopped by the ruling elites.According to this argument, the elites reasoned that Trump could be maneuvered into pro-war positions and would be more successful in marshaling public support than Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and, as such, the deep state 'allowed Trump to win.'Does MAGA Entail Military Dominance?Some commentators presume that the US establishment sees Trump and his popularity as a convenient vehicle for new overseas campaigns as part of his efforts to "make America great again". Patriots often think of greatness in terms of military dominance, they say.The fact that Trump has appointed Elise Stefanik, a firebrand for Israel, as US ambassador to the UN lends credibility to Whitney's suspicion.It would be easy to seduce Americans into a new military adventure if they are led by a popular leader, warned former Ronald Reagan official Dr. Paul Craig Roberts on his website.Transparency website OpenSecrets and financial tech startup Quiver Quantitative have shown that US defense contractors funded the Trump campaign generously. Similarly, during his first term, Trump supported what at the time was seen as the largest military budget in US history in 2018. In 2020, the US press called him one of the military-industrial complex's "biggest boosters".Is Trump on the Same Page With Wall Street Behemoths?Likewise, the Big Three financial powers – Wall Street giants BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street – weren't disturbed by Trump's possible victory. Their post-election prognoses were largely positive, foreseeing a rise in the US market, growth for tech and crypto and the dollar strengthening under Trump.He stressed that the world's largest asset management firm "work[s] with both administrations and are having conversations with both candidates", signaling that Trump will be fine for Wall Street.Moreover, there appeared to be one instance in which Trump surpassed his contender Harris in the eyes of BlackRock. The firm has been making headlines this year for its aggressive accumulation of crypto-currency assets. It launched its iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) on January 11, whose trust quickly grew into the world's largest fund.Trump appears to be on the same page as BlackRock concerning crypto-currency even though he was previously skeptical about it. While on the campaign trail, Trump promised to turn the US into "the crypto capital of the world". He also announced plans to change some areas of government about crypto and suggested creating a strategic Bitcoin stockpile.In contrast, his contender Harris sounded less enthusiastic about crypto and advocated a "regulatory framework" for it, much in the vein of Joe Biden's financial oversight approach which placed certain limits on their use.It's hardly surprising, then, that crypto-currencies, especially Bitcoin, shot up in value on the news that Trump won. Needless to say, BlackRock benefitted from the development.Deep State Holds Gun to Trump's Head?The deep state is entrenched and institutionalized and has many ways to maneuver Trump to its purpose or block his efforts altogether, according to Dr. Roberts. During Trump's first term, dissent from the intelligence community, the military, the State Department and media disrupted his plans.The American media is already working hand-in-glove with the ruling establishment to position Trump contrary to his intentions, both in his appointments and in foreign policy. Trump has had to deny that he is going to appoint former colleagues Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley to his administration in order to assure his supporters that the mistakes of his first term will not be repeated. However, other reports that Trump allies Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. are being pushed aside into advisory positions without executive authority lead some to wonder if the Trump administration is over before it begins.The deep state's policy of revolving doors connects the government, intelligence agencies, academia, Wall Street and big industries. A majority of Republican members of Congress are themselves part of the establishment.Meanwhile, Trump supporters, including General Michael Flynn and Infowars host Alex Jones, warn about a possible new attempt on the president-elect's life. In some sense, one could say that the deep state is now holding a metaphorical gun to Trump's head. Time will tell whether Trump will manage to outplay the establishment.

