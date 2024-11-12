https://sputnikglobe.com/20241112/trump-names-waltz-as-national-security-advisor-huckabee-as-israel-ambassador-1120869651.html
Trump Names Waltz as National Security Advisor, Huckabee as Israel Ambassador
Trump Names Waltz as National Security Advisor, Huckabee as Israel Ambassador
Sputnik International
President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday two key appointments to his administration, naming Congressman Mike Waltz as National Security Advisor and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee as the US Ambassador to Israel.
2024-11-12T18:57+0000
2024-11-12T18:57+0000
2024-11-12T18:57+0000
americas
us
mike huckabee
donald trump
israel
white house
pentagon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/0d/1092979984_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4cdf2dbadb32ca14173df7693416baa5.jpg
"I am honored to announce that Congressman Mike Waltz (R-FL) is hereby appointed to serve in my Cabinet as my National Security Advisor. Mike is the first Green Beret to have been elected to Congress, and previously served in the White House and Pentagon," Trump said in a statement.In a separate statement, Trump expressed enthusiasm for Huckabee's nomination as Ambassador to Israel, calling him a "respected public servant" and emphasizing Huckabee's commitment to fostering peace in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241112/fbi-and-justice-department-anticipate-shake-up-following-trumps-comeback-1120869010.html
americas
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/0d/1092979984_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f44f4705370ffed1e5eeddbe1d220379.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
donald trump, mike waltz, mike huckabee, national security adviser, us ambassador to israel
donald trump, mike waltz, mike huckabee, national security adviser, us ambassador to israel
Trump Names Waltz as National Security Advisor, Huckabee as Israel Ambassador
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday two key appointments to his administration, naming Congressman Mike Waltz as National Security Advisor and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee as the US Ambassador to Israel.
"I am honored to announce that Congressman Mike Waltz (R-FL) is hereby appointed to serve in my Cabinet as my National Security Advisor. Mike is the first Green Beret to have been elected to Congress, and previously served in the White House and Pentagon," Trump said in a statement.
In a separate statement, Trump expressed enthusiasm for Huckabee's nomination as Ambassador to Israel, calling him a "respected public servant" and emphasizing Huckabee's commitment to fostering peace in the Middle East.