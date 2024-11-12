https://sputnikglobe.com/20241112/trump-names-waltz-as-national-security-advisor-huckabee-as-israel-ambassador-1120869651.html

Trump Names Waltz as National Security Advisor, Huckabee as Israel Ambassador

Trump Names Waltz as National Security Advisor, Huckabee as Israel Ambassador

Sputnik International

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday two key appointments to his administration, naming Congressman Mike Waltz as National Security Advisor and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee as the US Ambassador to Israel.

2024-11-12T18:57+0000

2024-11-12T18:57+0000

2024-11-12T18:57+0000

americas

us

mike huckabee

donald trump

israel

white house

pentagon

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/0d/1092979984_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4cdf2dbadb32ca14173df7693416baa5.jpg

"I am honored to announce that Congressman Mike Waltz (R-FL) is hereby appointed to serve in my Cabinet as my National Security Advisor. Mike is the first Green Beret to have been elected to Congress, and previously served in the White House and Pentagon," Trump said in a statement.In a separate statement, Trump expressed enthusiasm for Huckabee's nomination as Ambassador to Israel, calling him a "respected public servant" and emphasizing Huckabee's commitment to fostering peace in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241112/fbi-and-justice-department-anticipate-shake-up-following-trumps-comeback-1120869010.html

americas

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, mike waltz, mike huckabee, national security adviser, us ambassador to israel