Trump Names Waltz as National Security Advisor, Huckabee as Israel Ambassador
Trump Names Waltz as National Security Advisor, Huckabee as Israel Ambassador
President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday two key appointments to his administration, naming Congressman Mike Waltz as National Security Advisor and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee as the US Ambassador to Israel.
"I am honored to announce that Congressman Mike Waltz (R-FL) is hereby appointed to serve in my Cabinet as my National Security Advisor. Mike is the first Green Beret to have been elected to Congress, and previously served in the White House and Pentagon," Trump said in a statement.In a separate statement, Trump expressed enthusiasm for Huckabee's nomination as Ambassador to Israel, calling him a "respected public servant" and emphasizing Huckabee's commitment to fostering peace in the Middle East.
Trump Names Waltz as National Security Advisor, Huckabee as Israel Ambassador

18:57 GMT 12.11.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday two key appointments to his administration, naming Congressman Mike Waltz as National Security Advisor and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee as the US Ambassador to Israel.
"I am honored to announce that Congressman Mike Waltz (R-FL) is hereby appointed to serve in my Cabinet as my National Security Advisor. Mike is the first Green Beret to have been elected to Congress, and previously served in the White House and Pentagon," Trump said in a statement.
In a separate statement, Trump expressed enthusiasm for Huckabee's nomination as Ambassador to Israel, calling him a "respected public servant" and emphasizing Huckabee's commitment to fostering peace in the Middle East.
