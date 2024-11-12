https://sputnikglobe.com/20241112/fbi-and-justice-department-anticipate-shake-up-following-trumps-comeback-1120869010.html

FBI and Justice Department Anticipate Shake-Up Following Trump’s Comeback

US Justice Department and FBI employees fear widespread "housecleaning" as Donald Trump’s White House return looms, with agency brass reportedly "stunned" and "shell-shocked," CNN and The Washington Times have reported.

"Let's hope the housecleaning starts after Trump's inauguration. The FBI is in desperate need of a change in leadership, one which restores trust and seeks to end the politicization of the agency," Techno Fog, a nom de plume for a lawyer, blogger and popular legal observer on X, told Sputnik.The DoJ and FBI's reaction appears to be strikingly different from what unfolded after Trump's first win, with the bureau waging Operation Crossfire Hurricane and Operation Crossfire Razor against the newly-elected president and his aides under the false pretext of "collusion with Russia". In 2018, former FBI Director James Comey openly bragged about sending two operatives to interrogate Trump's national security advisor, Michael Flynn, in violation of White House legal rules.Nonetheless, Wray is rumored to step down prior to Trump's inauguration, before the housecleaning begins. "Director Wray never truly sought responsibility for the Russiagate fiasco," the lawyer remarked. "It seems like Wray has to go."Similarly, there won’t be the weaponization of the Justice Department that one saw in 2016, the pundit continued.That doesn't mean, however, that Trump has become immune to deep state interference, according to the lawyer."The deep state may push back on parts of Trump's policies that it finds disagreeable, especially when it comes to foreign policy. Keep an eye on efforts to subvert Trump's goal of seeking an end to the Ukraine-Russia war and any limitations to Ukraine's potential membership in NATO," the pundit concluded.

