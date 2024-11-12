https://sputnikglobe.com/20241112/west-forces-green-agenda-upon-developing-countries-for-own-political-and-economic-gain-1120846738.html

West Forces ‘Green Agenda’ Upon Developing Countries for Own Political and Economic Gain

West Forces ‘Green Agenda’ Upon Developing Countries for Own Political and Economic Gain

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently said that Western powers that long have polluted Earth’s atmosphere with their industries are now trying to force their so-called green agenda on Russia, effectively trying to wield said agenda as an instrument of neocolonialism.

2024-11-12T16:00+0000

2024-11-12T16:00+0000

2024-11-12T16:14+0000

analysis

opinion

west

vladimir putin

pollution

environment

green technologies

ecology

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105562/30/1055623078_0:94:1000:657_1920x0_80_0_0_72cf3216f73c3eecd4dc34c510b3ece1.jpg

While this initiative is touted as an effort to stave off the threat of climate change and to tackle the issue of carbon emissions, not all environmental initiatives championed by the West are as benign as they may seem at first glance. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently said that Western powers that long have polluted Earth’s atmosphere with their industries are now trying to force their so-called green agenda on Russia, effectively trying to wield said agenda as an instrument of neocolonialism.Putin’s concerns were echoed by Come Carpentier de Gourdon, a geopolitical analyst and the convener of the editorial board of World Affairs journal, who observed that “most countries, particularly developing countries, do face increasing pressure from the more influential powers in the name of making the world a better place by cutting down on pollution.”While calls to cut down carbon emissions and the like may seem reasonable in principle, de Gourdon notes, they are often being used by the West in pursuit of “economic and strategic” goals such as stymying the “growth rate of countries that need to improve their living standards.”“They can also impose some technologies which are not necessarily very practical or economically viable on poorer countries,” he continues. “Such as, of course, the choice of renewable energy for power generation, which is not always sufficient to provide reliable power to relatively highly populated countries, especially if they do not enjoy your dry sandy climates. And likewise, wind energy which is generally unreliable and which requires an infrastructure that is not always very good for nature.”Western powers, who “for very long used methods for acquiring wealth, which where only in their own interest,” often do not provide “viable alternatives” to countries that are supposed to adhere to the green agenda, de Gourdon laments.At the same time, he points out, “some countries in the West are already scaling down their environmental transition because they realize they are running into massive economic problems.”He also criticizes attempts by green agenda adherents to portray climate change as the product of human activity.“Climate change -- is a constant natural phenomenon. It happens cyclically and therefore we cannot hope by just changing some of our industrial and economic policies to reverse or stop climate change,” de Gourdon says.Meanwhile, he suggests that “BRICS can certainly derive a new formula as far as energy production and distribution in order to encourage and facilitate autonomous energy generation for as many countries as possible and also increase the scientific output.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241109/how-russia-can-have-one-of-worlds-greenest-energy-systems-without-falling-into-renewables-dogma-1120836058.html

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

green agenda, cop-29, cop-29 summit in baku, environment