Bitcoin Price Exceeds $90,000 for 1st Time in History

Sputnik International

The price of bitcoin hit a new all-time record on Wednesday, exceeding $90,000, trading data showed.

2024-11-13T14:36+0000

2024-11-13T14:36+0000

2024-11-13T15:37+0000

economy

binance

bitcoin

crypto currency

crypto market

As of 14:34 GMT, Bitcoin was trading at $90,987 on the largest cryptocurrency trading volume exchange Binance, reflecting a daily increase of 6.47%. The historical high at this time amounts to $91,000. According to CoinMarketCap, which averages prices from over 20 exchanges, Bitcoin's price rose by 6.49% to an average of $90,954 in the last 24 hours.

2024

bitcoin, crypto currency, cryptomarket, bitcoin exchange rate