Bitcoin Price Exceeds $90,000 for 1st Time in History
Bitcoin Price Exceeds $90,000 for 1st Time in History
The price of bitcoin hit a new all-time record on Wednesday, exceeding $90,000, trading data showed.
As of 14:34 GMT, Bitcoin was trading at $90,987 on the largest cryptocurrency trading volume exchange Binance, reflecting a daily increase of 6.47%. The historical high at this time amounts to $91,000. According to CoinMarketCap, which averages prices from over 20 exchanges, Bitcoin's price rose by 6.49% to an average of $90,954 in the last 24 hours.
14:36 GMT 13.11.2024 (Updated: 15:37 GMT 13.11.2024)
As of 14:34 GMT, Bitcoin was trading at $90,987 on the largest cryptocurrency trading volume exchange Binance, reflecting a daily increase of 6.47%. The historical high at this time amounts to $91,000.
According to CoinMarketCap, which averages prices from over 20 exchanges, Bitcoin's price rose by 6.49% to an average of $90,954 in the last 24 hours.