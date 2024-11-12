https://sputnikglobe.com/20241112/analyst-warns-dollar-at-risk-as-bitcoin-hits-all-time-high-with-trumps-support-1120862148.html

Analyst Warns Dollar at Risk as Bitcoin Hits All-Time High With Trump’s Support

Bitcoin hit an all-time high of almost $85,000 on Monday against the background of President-elect Donald Trump’s embrace of digital assets and the possibility of Congress featuring pro-crypto lawmakers.

President-elect Donald Trump being pro-crypto may be fraught with consequences, Paul Goncharoff, veteran financial analyst and general director of consulting firm Goncharoff LCC, warned in an interview with Sputnik."The beauty and grace of BTC, ETH, and most all other cryptocurrencies is that they are not under the direct control of any particular government, and that tends to be seen as threatening. After all, if you don't control it - how do you tax it?" the analyst pointed out.When asked whether Bitcoin could become a political instrument under Trump's rule, the analyst claimed that "it would take a herculean effort to do that with BTC, ETH, and similar, and I'd say it is unlikely." At the same time, he concluded by noting that "anything under the sun can potentially be politicized, or weaponized as has been popular lately."Trump's Bitcoin-Related Pledges During Election Race Vowing to make the US the "crypto capital of the planet" if elected, Trump also pledged:

