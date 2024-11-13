https://sputnikglobe.com/20241113/erdogan-announces-turkiyes-diplomatic-break-with-israel-1120876156.html

Turkiye Breaks Relations With Israel - Erdogan

Turkiye has cut diplomatic ties with Israel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced.

"The government of the Republic of Turkiye, led by Tayyip Erdogan, will not continue or develop its relations with Israel. We have cut all trade and relations with Israel - period. We stand firmly with Palestine in its rightful cause to the very end," Erdogan said answering journalists' questions on the plane returning from his visits to Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan.Since the start of the Israeli operation in the Gaza Strip in October 2023, Turkiye has consistently condemned Tel Aviv’s actions, accusing it of mass killings of Palestinian civilians. The country has repeatedly called for a ceasefire and exerted pressure on Israel.In early May, Turkiye's Ministry of Trade announced a complete cessation of trade with Israel. Before that, Ankara had restricted the export of 54 categories of goods, but the Israeli Defense Force continued its military actions in Gaza.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also faced repeated criticism, including from Erdogan himself. Netanyahu’s address to the US Congress in July this year not only sparked anti-war protests near the Capitol but also drew sharp reactions from Turkish politicians, including Erdogan, who called the Israeli leader a "butcher with the blood of 150,000 Gaza residents on his hands." Earlier, Erdogan had referred to Netanyahu as a "modern-day Führer," emphasizing that the West ignores his crimes.

