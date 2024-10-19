https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/turkiye-israel-pushing-iran-towards-war-tehran-prepares-for-defense-1120602291.html

Turkiye: Israel Pushing Iran Towards War, Tehran Prepares for Defense

Israel is seeking to drag Iran into a war and is forcing Tehran to take self-defense measures, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday.

"[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu regularly opens new fronts in the region and tries to drag Iran into the war. Israel is threatening to strike Iran's nuclear and fuel facilities. Israel's attacker stance forces Tehran to take measures to defend itself. I want to warn again, as at the beginning of the conflict: do not take lightly the threat of war spreading to the entire region because of Israel's actions," Fidan told a joint news conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. On Monday, The Washington Post newspaper reported, citing sources, that Netanyahu had told the administration of US President Joe Biden that he was ready to strike Iran's military facilities, but not oil or nuclear ones. On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel, calling it an act of self-defense. The Israeli military said about 180 ballistic missiles were fired, most of which were intercepted. Israel vowed to respond to the attack at a time and in a manner of its choosing.

