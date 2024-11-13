https://sputnikglobe.com/20241113/putin-and-saudi-crown-prince-discuss-opec-cooperation-and-palestinian-israeli-conflict-1120879445.html

Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Discuss OPEC+ Cooperation and Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Discuss OPEC+ Cooperation and Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed OPEC+ cooperation, as well as the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

2024-11-13T14:52+0000

2024-11-13T14:52+0000

2024-11-13T18:58+0000

world

saudi arabia

mohammed bin salman al saud

crown prince mohammed bin salman

russia

kremlin

brics

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111462261_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_27ec699abb3732eab4bb8f3314d8c1fc.jpg

"At the initiative of the Saudi side, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with the Crown Prince, Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud," the statement read. The leaders emphasized the importance of close coordination in the OPEC+ format, the statement said. Putin and Mohammed bin Salman discussed the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Kremlin said. "The difficult situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone was discussed. It was noted that the principled approaches of Russia and Saudi Arabia in relation to the Middle East settlement practically coincide," the statement read. In addition, Putin and the Saudi Crown Prince exchanged views in the context of the successful BRICS summit in Kazan, expressed satisfaction with the achieved level of friendly and mutually beneficial relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia, and agreed on further consistent expansion in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian fields.Meanwhile, Saudi state agency SPA reported that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has discussed efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict in a phone call with Vladimir Putin.The conversation also focused on relations between the kingdom and Russia and the efforts being made to improve them, the report said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/russia-saudi-arabia-have-good-relations-in-all-sectors-including-economy---putin-1115435352.html

saudi arabia

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, saudi crown prince mohammed bin salman, russia-saudi arabia relation, mbs, opec+, middle east crisis, brics