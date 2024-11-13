https://sputnikglobe.com/20241113/russian-pm-climate-change-no-excuse-for-unfair-competition-or-restrictions-1120876001.html

Russian PM: Climate Change No Excuse for Unfair Competition or Restrictions

Russian PM: Climate Change No Excuse for Unfair Competition or Restrictions

BAKU (Sputnik) - Global warming cannot be used as a pretext for discrimination of countries, transition to green energy should be without prejudice, Russian...

"It is important that the transition to low-emission energy takes place without compromising the development of low-income countries. The problem of global warming cannot be used as a pretext for discrimination, unfair competition and the introduction of artificial restrictions," Mishustin told the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku. Commenting on the transition situation in Russia, the official said that 85% of Russia's energy balance already comes from low-emission generation. "This is primarily gas, nuclear energy, from renewable sources. We are building up our own technologies and production capacities to decarbonize industries," he added.

