Trump Names Four Campaign Aides as White House Senior Staff - Statement

US President-Elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the four top campaign advisers who will join his second administration, his office said in a statement.

Dan Scavino, former White House deputy chief of staff for communications and Trump's senior campaign adviser, will return to the White House as an assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff. Stephen Miller, who previously served under Trump as a senior adviser for policy and director of speechwriting, was appointed as assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser. James Blair, the political director of Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee, was picked as assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for legislative, political and public affairs. Taylor Budowich, who worked as Trump's spokesman during his presidency, became assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel. "Dan, Stephen, James, and Taylor were 'best in class' advisers on my winning campaign, and I know they will honorably serve the American people in the White House ... They will continue to work hard to Make America Great Again in their respective new roles," Trump said.

