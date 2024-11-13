https://sputnikglobe.com/20241113/trump-says-musk-ramaswamy-to-lead-department-of-government-efficiency-1120870025.html
Trump Says Musk, Ramaswamy to Lead Department of Government Efficiency
Trump Says Musk, Ramaswamy to Lead Department of Government Efficiency
Sputnik International
US President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday that billionaire Elon Musk and entrepreneur and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
2024-11-13T02:31+0000
2024-11-13T02:31+0000
2024-11-13T04:32+0000
world
us
donald trump
elon musk
vivek ramaswamy
sputnik
2024 us presidential election
presidential campaign
us president
trump administration
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0d/1120869866_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c4ad96b138866027aa477993bca5b347.jpg
"I am pleased to announce that the Great Elon Musk, working in conjunction with American Patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the Department of Government Efficiency ('DOGE'). Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies," Trump said in a statement. The department is set to become the Manhattan Project of our time, he added. The department will provide guidance from outside of the US government and will work together with the White House and the US budgetary authorities to "drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before," the statement read. Musk's and Ramaswamy's work is set to be concluded before July 4, 2026, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241112/elon-musk-believes-fate-of-us-aid-to-ukraine-deserves-investigation-1120868624.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0d/1120869866_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cf5726654bff6b8bd3a76ebe6ef15a0a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
elon musk, doge, cryptocurrency, department of government efficiency, trump administration, trump campaign, president-elect, presidential candidate, trump won, trump team, dream team, superhero team, musk in the government, trump governs, trump picks team, trump picks people, trump collects team, team trump, 47th president
elon musk, doge, cryptocurrency, department of government efficiency, trump administration, trump campaign, president-elect, presidential candidate, trump won, trump team, dream team, superhero team, musk in the government, trump governs, trump picks team, trump picks people, trump collects team, team trump, 47th president
Trump Says Musk, Ramaswamy to Lead Department of Government Efficiency
02:31 GMT 13.11.2024 (Updated: 04:32 GMT 13.11.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday that billionaire Elon Musk and entrepreneur and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
"I am pleased to announce that the Great Elon Musk
, working in conjunction with American Patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the Department of Government Efficiency ('DOGE'). Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies," Trump said in a statement.
The department is set to become the Manhattan Project of our time, he added.
"This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people!" Trump quoted Musk as saying.
The department will provide guidance from outside of the US government and will work together with the White House and the US budgetary authorities to "drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before," the statement read.
"I look forward to Elon and Vivek making changes to the Federal Bureaucracy with an eye on efficiency and, at the same time, making life better for all Americans. Importantly, we will drive out the massive waste and fraud which exists throughout our annual $6.5 Trillion Dollars of Government Spending. They will work together to liberate our Economy, and make the U.S. Government accountable to 'WE THE PEOPLE,'" Trump continued.
Musk's and Ramaswamy's work is set to be concluded before July 4, 2026, he added.