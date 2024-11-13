https://sputnikglobe.com/20241113/trump-says-musk-ramaswamy-to-lead-department-of-government-efficiency-1120870025.html

Trump Says Musk, Ramaswamy to Lead Department of Government Efficiency

Trump Says Musk, Ramaswamy to Lead Department of Government Efficiency

Sputnik International

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday that billionaire Elon Musk and entrepreneur and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

2024-11-13T02:31+0000

2024-11-13T02:31+0000

2024-11-13T04:32+0000

world

us

donald trump

elon musk

vivek ramaswamy

sputnik

2024 us presidential election

presidential campaign

us president

trump administration

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0d/1120869866_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c4ad96b138866027aa477993bca5b347.jpg

"I am pleased to announce that the Great Elon Musk, working in conjunction with American Patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the Department of Government Efficiency ('DOGE'). Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies," Trump said in a statement. The department is set to become the Manhattan Project of our time, he added. The department will provide guidance from outside of the US government and will work together with the White House and the US budgetary authorities to "drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before," the statement read. Musk's and Ramaswamy's work is set to be concluded before July 4, 2026, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241112/elon-musk-believes-fate-of-us-aid-to-ukraine-deserves-investigation-1120868624.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

elon musk, doge, cryptocurrency, department of government efficiency, trump administration, trump campaign, president-elect, presidential candidate, trump won, trump team, dream team, superhero team, musk in the government, trump governs, trump picks team, trump picks people, trump collects team, team trump, 47th president