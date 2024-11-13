https://sputnikglobe.com/20241113/trump-raises-possibility-of-third-presidential-term-1120879327.html

Trump Raises Possibility of Third Presidential Term

Trump Raises Possibility of Third Presidential Term

President-elect Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of a Constitution-breaking third presidential run in the future if something is "figured out" as he addressed House Republicans on Wednesday.

"I suspect I won’t be running again unless you say he’s so good we got to figure something else out," Trump said, as quoted by AP reporter Farnoush Amiri on X. A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Trump, who served as US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to supporters. The Electoral College will vote in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20. This will be Trump's second term in office. As per the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution, no one can be elected to the office of the President more than twice.

