Hezbollah Attacks Israeli General Staff in Tel Aviv With Drones for 1st Time
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli General Staff in Tel Aviv With Drones for 1st Time
Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah said on Wednesday that its fighters for the first time had attacked with drones the territory of the Israeli Defense Minister's General Staff in Tel Aviv.
"For the first time, Islamic resistance fighters attacked with a group of kamikaze drones the HaKirya base in Tel Aviv, which houses Israel's Ministry of War and General Staff, as well as the command headquarters of the air force directorate," the statement said. The movement also carried out a drone attack on the Amos logistics base in the Israeli city of Afula, 55 kilometers (34 miles) from the Lebanese border. Later in the day, Hezbollah said it carried out a second attack on the Israeli Defense Minister's General Staff in Tel Aviv. The statement added that the target in Tel Aviv is located 12 kilometers from the border with Lebanon.
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli General Staff in Tel Aviv With Drones for 1st Time

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah said on Wednesday that its fighters for the first time had attacked with drones the territory of the Israeli Defense Minister's General Staff in Tel Aviv.
"For the first time, Islamic resistance fighters attacked with a group of kamikaze drones the HaKirya base in Tel Aviv, which houses Israel's Ministry of War and General Staff, as well as the command headquarters of the air force directorate," the statement said.
The movement also carried out a drone attack on the Amos logistics base in the Israeli city of Afula, 55 kilometers (34 miles) from the Lebanese border.
Later in the day, Hezbollah said it carried out a second attack on the Israeli Defense Minister's General Staff in Tel Aviv.
"For the second time, Islamic Resistance fighters attacked the HaKirya base in Tel Aviv, where Israel's Ministry of War and General Staff, as well as the air force command headquarters, are located, using Qader-2 ballistic missiles," the movement said.
The statement added that the target in Tel Aviv is located 12 kilometers from the border with Lebanon.
