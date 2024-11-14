https://sputnikglobe.com/20241114/israeli-air-force-strikes-area-near-beirut-international-airport-1120885632.html

Israeli Air Force Strikes Area Near Beirut International Airport

Israel on Thursday carried out an airstrike in the vicinity of a runway of Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The airstrike hit an apartment building in a neighborhood close to the airport, where a passenger plane was taxiing. Separately, two airstrikes hit the Ghobeiry neighborhood in the southern suburbs of Beirut. Earlier in the day, the Israeli air force carried out another three airstrikes on the Chyah neighborhood, so powerful that the explosions were heard in central Beirut. The strikes followed a series of attacks on targets in southern suburbs of Beirut conducted on Wednesday. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, the Lebanese movement has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. The death toll in Lebanon from Israeli strikes has exceeded 3,200 since the escalation, according to the Lebanese health authorities. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north.

