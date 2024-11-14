https://sputnikglobe.com/20241114/japanese-government-says-not-planning-to-abolish-death-penalty-1120882356.html

Japanese Government Says Not Planning to Abolish Death Penalty

Japanese Government Says Not Planning to Abolish Death Penalty

Sputnik International

The Japanese government does not plan to open a discussion on revising the issue of the death penalty and possibly abolishing it, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Thursday.

2024-11-14T09:42+0000

2024-11-14T09:42+0000

2024-11-14T09:42+0000

asia

yoshimasa hayashi

japan

death penalty

government

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103241/23/1032412345_0:184:5428:3237_1920x0_80_0_0_c2e7640cfc4f33bf8acbcf0475d2bdea.jpg

"The majority of the public believes that the death penalty is inevitable for extremely heinous crimes. Murder of many people, murder for robbery - these heinous crimes are still not a thing of the past, the death penalty is inevitable for those who have committed such vicious offenses. Therefore, the government does not consider it appropriate to abolish the death penalty system at this time and will not open a debate on the abolition of the death penalty," Hayashi told a briefing. In Japanese judicial practice, the death penalty is usually applied in cases of multiple murders, and there are about 10 such sentences each year. The condemned person may wait for years to be hanged, only to be informed on the morning of the execution. International human rights organizations are calling on Japan to abolish this form of punishment as inhumane.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240820/jd-vance-trump-admin-will-support-death-penalty-for-drug-dealers-protect-police-1119847364.html

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

japanese government, death penalty, chief cabinet secretary yoshimasa hayashi