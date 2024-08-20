https://sputnikglobe.com/20240820/jd-vance-trump-admin-will-support-death-penalty-for-drug-dealers-protect-police-1119847364.html
JD Vance: Trump Admin. Will Support Death Penalty for Drug Dealers, Protect Police
JD Vance: Trump Admin. Will Support Death Penalty for Drug Dealers, Protect Police
Sputnik International
Republican vice-presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance said on Tuesday that a potential second Trump administration would support the introduction of the death penalty for drug dealers because they kill way more people than violent criminals.
2024-08-20T18:35+0000
2024-08-20T18:35+0000
2024-08-20T18:35+0000
americas
us
donald trump
jonathan vance
republican party
democratic party
2024 us presidential election
presidential election
presidential campaign
presidential race
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/10/1119386249_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_963288e46fdccef97acddb87b6ec8028.jpg
"We are going to support the death penalty for drug dealers, because they kill far more people than some of the most violent and vicious criminals," Vance said in his remarks during a campaign event at Kenosha, Wisconsin. "We've got to have real penalties for people who are killing our kids and poisoning our communities," he added. As part of his fight against crime in the US, Vance has promised to protect police from frivolous lawsuits that allegedly prevent them from doing their job. The Republican Party held their national convention last month in Milwaukee, where they nominated former US President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance as their 2024 ticket.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/americans-prefer-vice-presidential-candidate-tim-walz-to-rival-jd-vance---poll-1119793410.html
americas
kenosha
wisconsin
milwaukee
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/10/1119386249_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c0af9eb061e86ada850203cba7f1da46.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trump-2024, is trump running for president, why is trump banned from election, who's banning trump from election, why is trump banned from election, who's against trump in presidential election, was trump behind january 6, who organized january 6, why is trump banned from election, trump’s court case, why is trump investigated, republicans vs democrats at the elections, who will win in 2024 elections, trump vs harris, trump harris debate, presidential debate, biden drops out, joe biden dropped out of presidential race, kamala harris replaces biden, biden quits, harris new democratic candidate, vice president jd vance, vice president tim walz
trump-2024, is trump running for president, why is trump banned from election, who's banning trump from election, why is trump banned from election, who's against trump in presidential election, was trump behind january 6, who organized january 6, why is trump banned from election, trump’s court case, why is trump investigated, republicans vs democrats at the elections, who will win in 2024 elections, trump vs harris, trump harris debate, presidential debate, biden drops out, joe biden dropped out of presidential race, kamala harris replaces biden, biden quits, harris new democratic candidate, vice president jd vance, vice president tim walz
JD Vance: Trump Admin. Will Support Death Penalty for Drug Dealers, Protect Police
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Republican vice-presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance said on Tuesday that a potential second Trump administration would support the introduction of the death penalty for drug dealers because they kill way more people than violent criminals.
"We are going to support the death penalty for drug dealers, because they kill far more people than some of the most violent and vicious criminals," Vance said in his remarks during a campaign event
at Kenosha, Wisconsin.
"We've got to have real penalties for people who are killing our kids and poisoning our communities," he added.
As part of his fight against crime in the US, Vance has promised to protect police from frivolous lawsuits that allegedly prevent them from doing their job.
The Republican Party held their national convention last month in Milwaukee, where they nominated former US President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance
as their 2024 ticket.
Voters across the United States will cast their votes in the 2024 presidential election and other races on November 5.