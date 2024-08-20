https://sputnikglobe.com/20240820/jd-vance-trump-admin-will-support-death-penalty-for-drug-dealers-protect-police-1119847364.html

JD Vance: Trump Admin. Will Support Death Penalty for Drug Dealers, Protect Police

Republican vice-presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance said on Tuesday that a potential second Trump administration would support the introduction of the death penalty for drug dealers because they kill way more people than violent criminals.

"We are going to support the death penalty for drug dealers, because they kill far more people than some of the most violent and vicious criminals," Vance said in his remarks during a campaign event at Kenosha, Wisconsin. "We've got to have real penalties for people who are killing our kids and poisoning our communities," he added. As part of his fight against crime in the US, Vance has promised to protect police from frivolous lawsuits that allegedly prevent them from doing their job. The Republican Party held their national convention last month in Milwaukee, where they nominated former US President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance as their 2024 ticket.

