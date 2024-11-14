https://sputnikglobe.com/20241114/orban-voices-support-for-le-pen-amid-allegations-compares-case-to-trumps-prosecution-1120887043.html
Orban Voices Support for Le Pen Amid Allegations, Compares Case to Trump's Prosecution
Orban Voices Support for Le Pen Amid Allegations, Compares Case to Trump's Prosecution
Sputnik International
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday expressed support for Marine Le Pen, the head of the French right-wing National Rally party's faction in parliament, amid charges against her, comparing the situation to legal proceedings against US President-elect Donald Trump, which Orban called crucial to his election victory.
2024-11-14T13:44+0000
2024-11-14T13:44+0000
2024-11-14T13:44+0000
world
europe
viktor orban
donald trump
marine le pen
european parliament
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119422796_0:0:3095:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_cd8e9c64dea802ac8887b5ef58eb6db8.jpg
"I could not believe yesterday's news about [Le Pen]. Marine, please remember we are with you in this battle! And don’t forget: being harassed by the judiciary was a crucial step towards victory for President [Trump]," Orban wrote on X. The prosecution is seeking a five-year disqualification from public office for Le Pen in connection with a case involving fictitious hiring in the European Parliament. If granted, this would bar the politician from participating in the 2027 presidential election. Le Pen could also face a five-year prison sentence, with three years suspended and the option of house arrest with an electronic bracelet for the two remaining years. The prosecution is also demanding a fine of 300,000 euros ($316,000) for Le Pen personally and a 2-million-euro fine for her party.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/le-pen-says-committed-no-violation-in-hiring-process-of-european-parliament-assistants-1120550359.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119422796_189:0:2918:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_50ae08cecabcb40f95235c93ec6e6985.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
hungarian prime minister viktor orban, french right-wing national rally party's faction in parliament, marine le pen
hungarian prime minister viktor orban, french right-wing national rally party's faction in parliament, marine le pen
Orban Voices Support for Le Pen Amid Allegations, Compares Case to Trump's Prosecution
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday expressed support for Marine Le Pen, the head of the French right-wing National Rally party's faction in parliament, amid charges against her, comparing the situation to legal proceedings against US President-elect Donald Trump, which Orban called crucial to his election victory.
"I could not believe yesterday's news about [Le Pen]. Marine, please remember we are with you in this battle! And don’t forget: being harassed by the judiciary was a crucial step towards victory for President [Trump]," Orban wrote on X.
The prosecution is seeking a five-year disqualification from public office for Le Pen
in connection with a case involving fictitious hiring in the European Parliament
. If granted, this would bar the politician from participating in the 2027 presidential election.
Le Pen could also face a five-year prison sentence, with three years suspended and the option of house arrest with an electronic bracelet for the two remaining years. The prosecution is also demanding a fine of 300,000 euros ($316,000) for Le Pen personally and a 2-million-euro fine for her party.