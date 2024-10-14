International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/le-pen-says-committed-no-violation-in-hiring-process-of-european-parliament-assistants-1120550359.html
Le Pen Says Committed No Violation in Hiring Process of European Parliament Assistants
Le Pen Says Committed No Violation in Hiring Process of European Parliament Assistants
Sputnik International
The head of the French right-wing National Rally party's faction in parliament, Marine Le Pen, has said that she did not commit any violations in the hiring process of European Parliament assistants during a hearing about the improper use of European Parliament funds, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2024-10-14T15:49+0000
2024-10-14T18:12+0000
world
europe
marine le pen
catherine griset
brussels
luxembourg
strasbourg
european parliament
european union (eu)
national rally
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/09/1108219137_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_581673c60ded05be5d9d094e8d53916c.jpg
"I do not think at all that I committed the slightest violation, any illegal action," she said during interrogation. On Monday, the court interrogated Le Pen about the contract details of one of her main parliamentary assistants, Catherine Griset, who is currently a member of the European Parliament. Griset was required to live in Brussels, Luxembourg or Strasbourg as an accredited parliamentary assistant. However, according to the European Parliament's electronic pass system, she spent only about 12 hours in the European Parliament from October 2014 to August 2015 and lived in Paris. There is no real difference between the roles of accredited parliamentary assistants and local assistants, Le Pen said, adding that their responsibilities overlap. The European Parliament is suing Marine Le Pen and several members of her party for misusing funds intended for parliamentary assistants. Hearings began on September 30, with sessions held three times a week.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/le-pen-trial-opportunity-for-establishment-to-try-to-bring-frances-leading-party-to-its-knees-1120427748.html
brussels
luxembourg
strasbourg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/09/1108219137_150:0:2881:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4d9aff7af3f02330a3598d44e707b60c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, marine le pen, european parliament, french national rally party
france, marine le pen, european parliament, french national rally party

Le Pen Says Committed No Violation in Hiring Process of European Parliament Assistants

15:49 GMT 14.10.2024 (Updated: 18:12 GMT 14.10.2024)
© AP Photo / David VincentЛидер французской партии "Национальный фронт" Марин Ле Пен
Лидер французской партии Национальный фронт Марин Ле Пен - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2024
© AP Photo / David Vincent
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The head of the French right-wing National Rally party's faction in parliament, Marine Le Pen, has said that she did not commit any violations in the hiring process of European Parliament assistants during a hearing about the improper use of European Parliament funds, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
"I do not think at all that I committed the slightest violation, any illegal action," she said during interrogation.
On Monday, the court interrogated Le Pen about the contract details of one of her main parliamentary assistants, Catherine Griset, who is currently a member of the European Parliament.
Griset was required to live in Brussels, Luxembourg or Strasbourg as an accredited parliamentary assistant. However, according to the European Parliament's electronic pass system, she spent only about 12 hours in the European Parliament from October 2014 to August 2015 and lived in Paris.
There is no real difference between the roles of accredited parliamentary assistants and local assistants, Le Pen said, adding that their responsibilities overlap.
The European Parliament is suing Marine Le Pen and several members of her party for misusing funds intended for parliamentary assistants. Hearings began on September 30, with sessions held three times a week.
French populist right leader Marine Le Pen, front center, is flanked by police officers as she arrives at the court house in Paris, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2024
Analysis
Le Pen Trial ‘Opportunity’ for Establishment to Try to Bring France’s ‘Leading Party to Its Knees’
5 October, 12:24 GMT

Le Pen, who was a member of the European Parliament from 2004 to 2017 and the party's president from 2011 to 2021, is accused of creating a system to launder 6.8 million euros ($7.4 million) in European Parliament funds. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison, a 1 million euro fine, and a prohibition from holding public office, which may impact her candidacy for the 2027 presidential election.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала