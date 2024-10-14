Le Pen Says Committed No Violation in Hiring Process of European Parliament Assistants
15:49 GMT 14.10.2024 (Updated: 18:12 GMT 14.10.2024)
© AP Photo / David VincentЛидер французской партии "Национальный фронт" Марин Ле Пен
© AP Photo / David Vincent
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The head of the French right-wing National Rally party's faction in parliament, Marine Le Pen, has said that she did not commit any violations in the hiring process of European Parliament assistants during a hearing about the improper use of European Parliament funds, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
"I do not think at all that I committed the slightest violation, any illegal action," she said during interrogation.
On Monday, the court interrogated Le Pen about the contract details of one of her main parliamentary assistants, Catherine Griset, who is currently a member of the European Parliament.
THE INTEROGATION OF MARINE LE PEN CONTINUES AT THE CORRECTIONAL COURT IN PARIS, Sputnik reports.— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 14, 2024
The leader of the National Rally group in the French National Assembly said during the hearings into the misuse of European Parliament (EP) funds that she had not committed the… pic.twitter.com/mbcKsKZ5Ae
Griset was required to live in Brussels, Luxembourg or Strasbourg as an accredited parliamentary assistant. However, according to the European Parliament's electronic pass system, she spent only about 12 hours in the European Parliament from October 2014 to August 2015 and lived in Paris.
There is no real difference between the roles of accredited parliamentary assistants and local assistants, Le Pen said, adding that their responsibilities overlap.
The European Parliament is suing Marine Le Pen and several members of her party for misusing funds intended for parliamentary assistants. Hearings began on September 30, with sessions held three times a week.
Le Pen, who was a member of the European Parliament from 2004 to 2017 and the party's president from 2011 to 2021, is accused of creating a system to launder 6.8 million euros ($7.4 million) in European Parliament funds. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison, a 1 million euro fine, and a prohibition from holding public office, which may impact her candidacy for the 2027 presidential election.