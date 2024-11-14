International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241114/russia-ready-to-work-with-trumps-administration---lavrov-1120879747.html
Russia Ready to Work With Trump's Administration - Lavrov
Russia Ready to Work With Trump's Administration - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Moscow is ready to work with the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump, and the ball is on Washington's side, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
2024-11-14T04:14+0000
2024-11-14T04:58+0000
world
sergey lavrov
donald trump
joe biden
russia
washington
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/19/1120284178_0:0:2799:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_acb8db35c403efad27596bc4c42d6e32.jpg
"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin told the Valdai forum that he is always open for communication. We were not the ones who cut it off. The ball is on the other side," Lavrov said in an interview with Russian journalist Marina Kim when asked about prospects of the resumption of Russia-US contacts, considering that Moscow has already worked with Trump.The objective to contain China may remain a priority for the US, including under the administration of President-elect Donald Trump, Sergey Lavrov said.At the same time, Russia is perceived by the US as "today's threat," with Washington trying to stop Russia from proving that it is a "strong player" and from "undermining the West's reputation," Lavrov added.China's economic success is the reason for the US's "rabid" policy toward the country, Lavrov said.China outperforms the US based on the norms of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the World Trade Organization, even though these mechanisms and institutions are controlled by Washington, Lavrov added.In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports, citing national security threats from foreign shipments. The tariffs remain in effect except for several countries, including Mexico.The United States regularly accuses China of pursuing non-market policies. Beijing maintains that it "firmly supports" the multilateral trading system and points to the US practice of "bullying" and imposing sanctions to stifle other countries' companies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241113/russia-hopes-trump-administration-adjusts-us-middle-east-course---presidential-envoy-1120871100.html
russia
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/19/1120284178_162:0:2799:1978_1920x0_80_0_0_a9d101fc8b2d4c12d0480c13f302c252.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us president-elect donald trump, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, russia ready to work with trump
us president-elect donald trump, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, russia ready to work with trump

Russia Ready to Work With Trump's Administration - Lavrov

04:14 GMT 14.11.2024 (Updated: 04:58 GMT 14.11.2024)
© Sputnik / МИД РФ / Go to the mediabankRussia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2024
© Sputnik / МИД РФ
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is ready to work with the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump, and the ball is on Washington's side, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin told the Valdai forum that he is always open for communication. We were not the ones who cut it off. The ball is on the other side," Lavrov said in an interview with Russian journalist Marina Kim when asked about prospects of the resumption of Russia-US contacts, considering that Moscow has already worked with Trump.
The objective to contain China may remain a priority for the US, including under the administration of President-elect Donald Trump, Sergey Lavrov said.
"The objective of containing China, set by US President Joe Biden's administration [will likely] remain a priority for the Trump administration as well. It is a key priority for them," Lavrov said in an interview with Russian journalist Marina Kim.
The Washington skyline is seen as Congress and the White House grapple with a stopgap bill to avert a government shutdown. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2024
World
Russia Hopes Trump Administration Adjusts US Middle East Course - Presidential Envoy
Yesterday, 05:01 GMT
At the same time, Russia is perceived by the US as "today's threat," with Washington trying to stop Russia from proving that it is a "strong player" and from "undermining the West's reputation," Lavrov added.
China's economic success is the reason for the US's "rabid" policy toward the country, Lavrov said.
"The real reason why [the US] has recently gone—I would even say—'rabid'' is that China outperforms the US quickly and confidently," Lavrov said in an interview with Russian journalist Marina Kim.
China outperforms the US based on the norms of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the World Trade Organization, even though these mechanisms and institutions are controlled by Washington, Lavrov added.
In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports, citing national security threats from foreign shipments. The tariffs remain in effect except for several countries, including Mexico.
The United States regularly accuses China of pursuing non-market policies. Beijing maintains that it "firmly supports" the multilateral trading system and points to the US practice of "bullying" and imposing sanctions to stifle other countries' companies.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала