Russian Naval Presence in Caspian Sea Key to Preventing NATO Influence
Russian Naval Presence in Caspian Sea Key to Preventing NATO Influence
Russia has been maintaining naval presence in the Caspian Sea to deter coastal states from opening their waters to NATO member states, Russian Maritime Board Chairman Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday.
"The Caspian Sea is a unique water reservoir, which not only holds oil and gas resources and opportunities for transit, but also has an advantageous military and strategic position, safeguarding security in Central Asia, the Caucasus and the Middle East," he said in the Caspian city of Astrakhan. Patrushev, who is also a presidential aide, said that continued Russian naval presence in the world's largest inland sea, helped "contain attempts by some coastal states to open up their waters to naval forces of third countries, primarily the United States and members of the North Atlantic Alliance." Patrushev accused the US and the European Union of making attempts to exacerbate tensions and reduce the level of the political and trade ties between countries in the region, which he said required a comprehensive approach.
Russian Naval Presence in Caspian Sea Key to Preventing NATO Influence

13:03 GMT 14.11.2024
Manuevers of Russian Navy's Caspian Flotilla. File photo
Manuevers of Russian Navy's Caspian Flotilla. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2024
© Photo : Denis Abramov
ASTRAKHAN, Russia (Sputnik) - Russia has been maintaining naval presence in the Caspian Sea to deter coastal states from opening their waters to NATO member states, Russian Maritime Board Chairman Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday.
"The Caspian Sea is a unique water reservoir, which not only holds oil and gas resources and opportunities for transit, but also has an advantageous military and strategic position, safeguarding security in Central Asia, the Caucasus and the Middle East," he said in the Caspian city of Astrakhan.
Patrushev, who is also a presidential aide, said that continued Russian naval presence in the world's largest inland sea, helped "contain attempts by some coastal states to open up their waters to naval forces of third countries, primarily the United States and members of the North Atlantic Alliance."
"Greater interaction between Russia, the countries of the South Caucasus, Central Asia and the course taken by the Caspian states to resolve regional problems are causing discontent in the collective West," he added.
Patrushev accused the US and the European Union of making attempts to exacerbate tensions and reduce the level of the political and trade ties between countries in the region, which he said required a comprehensive approach.
