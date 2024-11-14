https://sputnikglobe.com/20241114/thousands-evacuated-in-philippines-as-5th-typhoon-in-weeks-makes-landfall---reports-1120886580.html

Thousands Evacuated in Philippines as 5th Typhoon in Weeks Makes Landfall - Reports

Thousands Evacuated in Philippines as 5th Typhoon in Weeks Makes Landfall - Reports

Sputnik International

Thousands of people were evacuated from the coastal area of Luson Island in the northern Philippines due to Typhoon Usagi, a fifth cyclone to lash the Southeast Asian nation in less than a month, news media reported on Thursday, citing local authorities.

2024-11-14T13:08+0000

2024-11-14T13:08+0000

2024-11-14T13:08+0000

beyond politics

philippines

storm

tropical storm

typhoon

evacuation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083450220_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_f9141aeb06aefdea15925e8226217bd7.jpg

The super typhoon made landfall in the Cagayan province, in the northeastern part of Luzon Island, in the early afternoon, packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers (109 miles) per hour before weakening to a typhoon, the Philippine national weather service PAGASA said. Over 5,000 residents of the province were already staying in temporary shelters following a four back-to-back typhoons, news television network Al Jazeera reported. Local authorities estimate that the total number of evacuees has reached 40,000 this time. It is expected that the critical situation caused by the storm will persist for several days. The forecast includes torrential rains, falling trees, and waves of up to three meters (10 feet) in height. In late October, at least 145 people were killed after Tropical Storm Trami and Super Typhoon Kong-rey barreled through the Philippines. The number of people affected by the disaster across the country exceeded 7 million. In early November, typhoons Yinxing and Toraji hit the Philippines, leading to the evacuation of thousands of people.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/us-lawmakers-request-meeting-with-major-comms-firms-about-salt-typhoon-breach---letter-1120515975.html

philippines

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

southeast asian, northern philippines due to typhoon usagi, evacuated from the coastal area