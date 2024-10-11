International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/us-lawmakers-request-meeting-with-major-comms-firms-about-salt-typhoon-breach---letter-1120515975.html
US Lawmakers Request Meeting With Major Comms Firms About Salt Typhoon Breach - Letter
US Lawmakers Request Meeting With Major Comms Firms About Salt Typhoon Breach - Letter
Sputnik International
The House Committee on the Chinese Communist Party sent a letter to the heads of Verizon, AT&T, and Lumen Technologies, requesting additional information about an alleged Chinese-backed breach of their networks that may undermine US national security.
2024-10-11T17:26+0000
2024-10-11T17:26+0000
americas
us
congress
us congress
intelligence
us intelligence
intelligence work
intelligence gathering
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0f/1114975089_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_31ef5e771ff402893e860469122f53de.jpg
The Wall Street Journal reported that the so-called Salt Typhoon breach may have potentially provided the Chinese government access to systems the federal government uses for court-authorized network wiretapping requests, which could undermine US intelligence gathering efforts. The US lawmakers are asking each of the three companies to describe when their companies first became aware of the breach and what countermeasures have been taken to reinforce protections of the systems the US government uses for wiretapping requests. The panel is also open to recommendations from the companies about what Congress and the federal government can do to bolster security against government-backed cyberattacks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/mi5-spy-chief-peddles-isis--al-qaeda-threats-to-justify-boosting-agencys-budget---analyst-1120501760.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0f/1114975089_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d6c3f2cadcab17803c8a27a294016581.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
major comms, salt typhoon breach, us intelligence gathering, us intelligence agencies, american intel worldwide
major comms, salt typhoon breach, us intelligence gathering, us intelligence agencies, american intel worldwide

US Lawmakers Request Meeting With Major Comms Firms About Salt Typhoon Breach - Letter

17:26 GMT 11.10.2024
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteThe Washington skyline is seen as Congress and the White House grapple with a stopgap bill to avert a government shutdown.
The Washington skyline is seen as Congress and the White House grapple with a stopgap bill to avert a government shutdown. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2024
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The House Committee on the Chinese Communist Party sent a letter to the heads of Verizon, AT&T, and Lumen Technologies, requesting additional information about an alleged Chinese-backed breach of their networks that may undermine US national security.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the so-called Salt Typhoon breach may have potentially provided the Chinese government access to systems the federal government uses for court-authorized network wiretapping requests, which could undermine US intelligence gathering efforts.
"While we appreciate that there may be an ongoing federal investigation into this matter, and we appreciate your cooperation with any such inquiries, we cannot wait to fortify our defenses," the letter said. "Accordingly, we respectfully request a closed-door briefing from appropriate representatives of each of your companies regarding the reported Salt Typhoon breach."
The headquarters of the UK's MI5 counter-intelligence agency at Thames House, Millbank, London - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2024
World
MI5 Spy Chief Peddles ISIS & al-Qaeda ‘Threats’ to Justify Boosting Agency's Budget - Analyst
Yesterday, 19:20 GMT
The US lawmakers are asking each of the three companies to describe when their companies first became aware of the breach and what countermeasures have been taken to reinforce protections of the systems the US government uses for wiretapping requests.
The panel is also open to recommendations from the companies about what Congress and the federal government can do to bolster security against government-backed cyberattacks.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала