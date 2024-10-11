https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/us-lawmakers-request-meeting-with-major-comms-firms-about-salt-typhoon-breach---letter-1120515975.html

US Lawmakers Request Meeting With Major Comms Firms About Salt Typhoon Breach - Letter

The House Committee on the Chinese Communist Party sent a letter to the heads of Verizon, AT&T, and Lumen Technologies, requesting additional information about an alleged Chinese-backed breach of their networks that may undermine US national security.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the so-called Salt Typhoon breach may have potentially provided the Chinese government access to systems the federal government uses for court-authorized network wiretapping requests, which could undermine US intelligence gathering efforts. The US lawmakers are asking each of the three companies to describe when their companies first became aware of the breach and what countermeasures have been taken to reinforce protections of the systems the US government uses for wiretapping requests. The panel is also open to recommendations from the companies about what Congress and the federal government can do to bolster security against government-backed cyberattacks.

