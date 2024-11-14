https://sputnikglobe.com/20241114/ufos-near-nuclear-sites-pentagon-says-its-just-drones-1120889995.html

UFOs Near Nuclear Sites? Pentagon Says It’s Just Drones

The Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) has found no evidence of extraterrestrial beings, activity, or technology, the agency said in a report released on Thursday.

"To date, AARO has discovered no evidence of extraterrestrial beings, activity, or technology. None of the reports AARO received during the reporting period indicated that observers suffered any adverse health effects," the FY 2024 consolidated annual report on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) said. The document covers UAP reports from May 1, 2023 to June 1, 2024 and all UAP reports from previous time periods that were not part of an earlier report. In total, AARO received 757 UAP reports during this period, with 485 of the reports featuring UAP incidents that took place during the reporting period. The Pentagon’s UFO unit resolved at least 118 cases during the reporting period, attributing them to prosaic objects such as balloons, birds, and unmanned aerial systems (UAS). As of May 31, 2024 an additional 174 cases have been finalized and attributed to prosaic objects, but were pending a final review. On the rest of the cases, the agency continues collection and analysis, the report said. AARO also received a total of 18 reports from the Administrator for Nuclear Security and Chairman of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission regarding sightings near US nuclear infrastructure, weapons, and launch sites. The Administrator for Nuclear Security and Chairman of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission attributed all of these incidents to UAS, the report said.

