https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/first-concrete-to-be-poured-for-hungarys-paks-ii-nuclear-power-plant-in-q1-2025---rosatom-1120895943.html

First Concrete to Be Poured for Hungary's Paks II Nuclear Power Plant in Q1 2025 - Rosatom

First Concrete to Be Poured for Hungary's Paks II Nuclear Power Plant in Q1 2025 - Rosatom

Sputnik International

The first concrete for the foundation of the Paks II nuclear power plant in Hungary is scheduled to be poured in the first quarter of 2025, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Friday.

2024-11-15T13:15+0000

2024-11-15T13:15+0000

2024-11-15T13:15+0000

world

hungary

alexei likhachev

russia

rosatom

nuclear power plant

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104545559_0:294:3119:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8a858bd48f9ce98645a1d8886c622fc2.jpg

"Our contract period is the first quarter. This is not a demonstration, but a full-fledged industrial stage called 'first concrete.' It is psychologically very important for us. This is the transition from the ramp-up, preparatory phase to systematic planned construction, the start of building the concrete foundation for the reactor block. I think this event will take place not at the end of the first quarter, but around the middle, perhaps at the beginning. It will be noticeable," Likhachev told reporters. The project will help the Hungarian economy grow, Likhachev said, adding that Rosatom was doing everything in its power to overcome political difficulties and follow through on its obligations to the Hungarian customers.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/hungary-stands-firm-on-russian-nuclear-energy-cooperation-amid-sanctions-pressure-fm-tells-sputnik-1118808118.html

hungary

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

paks ii nuclear power plant, first concrete to be poured, rosatom ceo