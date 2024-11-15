International
First Concrete to Be Poured for Hungary's Paks II Nuclear Power Plant in Q1 2025 - Rosatom
First Concrete to Be Poured for Hungary's Paks II Nuclear Power Plant in Q1 2025 - Rosatom
The first concrete for the foundation of the Paks II nuclear power plant in Hungary is scheduled to be poured in the first quarter of 2025, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Friday.
"Our contract period is the first quarter. This is not a demonstration, but a full-fledged industrial stage called 'first concrete.' It is psychologically very important for us. This is the transition from the ramp-up, preparatory phase to systematic planned construction, the start of building the concrete foundation for the reactor block. I think this event will take place not at the end of the first quarter, but around the middle, perhaps at the beginning. It will be noticeable," Likhachev told reporters. The project will help the Hungarian economy grow, Likhachev said, adding that Rosatom was doing everything in its power to overcome political difficulties and follow through on its obligations to the Hungarian customers.
First Concrete to Be Poured for Hungary's Paks II Nuclear Power Plant in Q1 2025 - Rosatom

13:15 GMT 15.11.2024
Atomexpo International Forum in Sochi
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Lyzlova
YEKATERINBURG, Russia (Sputnik) - The first concrete for the foundation of the Paks II nuclear power plant in Hungary is scheduled to be poured in the first quarter of 2025, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Friday.
"Our contract period is the first quarter. This is not a demonstration, but a full-fledged industrial stage called 'first concrete.' It is psychologically very important for us. This is the transition from the ramp-up, preparatory phase to systematic planned construction, the start of building the concrete foundation for the reactor block. I think this event will take place not at the end of the first quarter, but around the middle, perhaps at the beginning. It will be noticeable," Likhachev told reporters.
The project will help the Hungarian economy grow, Likhachev said, adding that Rosatom was doing everything in its power to overcome political difficulties and follow through on its obligations to the Hungarian customers.
