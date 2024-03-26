https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/eu-not-sanctioning-russian-nuclear-sector--official-on-russia-hungary-nuclear-cooperation-1117564106.html

EU Not Sanctioning Russian Nuclear Sector – Official on Russia-Hungary Nuclear Cooperation

The European Union has no comments concerning Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto’s visit to Russia for a nuclear energy forum, European Commission spokesman Tim McPhie said on Tuesday, adding that the EU imposed no sanctions against Russia's nuclear sector

On Monday, Szijjarto participated in the 2024 Atomexpo International Forum in Russia's Sirius Federal Territory and held a meeting with the head of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev. Russia and Hungary have long been cooperating in the nuclear energy sector. Hungary's only nuclear power plant, the four-reactor Paks NPP, was built on a Soviet design and uses Russian-made reactors, with Russia supplying nuclear fuel for the plant. Budapest plans to expand the plant by adding two more reactors with the help of Rosatom under the Paks-II project.

