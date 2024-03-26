https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/eu-not-sanctioning-russian-nuclear-sector--official-on-russia-hungary-nuclear-cooperation-1117564106.html
EU Not Sanctioning Russian Nuclear Sector – Official on Russia-Hungary Nuclear Cooperation
EU Not Sanctioning Russian Nuclear Sector – Official on Russia-Hungary Nuclear Cooperation
Sputnik International
The European Union has no comments concerning Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto’s visit to Russia for a nuclear energy forum, European Commission spokesman Tim McPhie said on Tuesday, adding that the EU imposed no sanctions against Russia's nuclear sector
2024-03-26T15:17+0000
2024-03-26T15:17+0000
2024-03-26T15:17+0000
world
russia
hungary
budapest
european union (eu)
rosatom
peter szijjarto
nuclear power plant
npp
hungarian paks nuclear power plant (npp)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111892125_0:140:3143:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_47a2c1b533f504c92cbfad869deb8ef5.jpg
On Monday, Szijjarto participated in the 2024 Atomexpo International Forum in Russia's Sirius Federal Territory and held a meeting with the head of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev. Russia and Hungary have long been cooperating in the nuclear energy sector. Hungary's only nuclear power plant, the four-reactor Paks NPP, was built on a Soviet design and uses Russian-made reactors, with Russia supplying nuclear fuel for the plant. Budapest plans to expand the plant by adding two more reactors with the help of Rosatom under the Paks-II project.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/hungary-interested-in-continuing-nuclear-energy-cooperation-with-russia-1117540103.html
russia
hungary
budapest
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111892125_207:0:2938:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9c89e33eece41fc0de2de7cf43962ed4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian nuclear power, russian nuclear power plants, russian npps, russia and hungary coopeartion, russian nuclear sector
russian nuclear power, russian nuclear power plants, russian npps, russia and hungary coopeartion, russian nuclear sector
EU Not Sanctioning Russian Nuclear Sector – Official on Russia-Hungary Nuclear Cooperation
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union has no comments concerning Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto’s visit to Russia for a nuclear energy forum, European Commission spokesman Tim McPhie said on Tuesday, adding that the EU imposed no sanctions against Russia's nuclear sector.
On Monday, Szijjarto participated in the 2024 Atomexpo International Forum
in Russia's Sirius Federal Territory and held a meeting with the head of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev.
"I wouldn't have any specific comments on this meeting and there are no sanctions in place at the moment which target the nuclear sector [of the Russian economy]," McPhie said when asked about Szijjarto’s visit to Russia.
Russia and Hungary have long been cooperating in the nuclear energy sector. Hungary's only nuclear power plant, the four-reactor Paks NPP
, was built on a Soviet design and uses Russian-made reactors, with Russia supplying nuclear fuel for the plant. Budapest plans to expand the plant by adding two more reactors with the help of Rosatom under the Paks-II project
.
Western countries stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The European Union, in particular, has since imposed 13 packages of sanctions against Russia. None of them, however, included sanctions against Rosatom.