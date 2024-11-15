https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/hezbollah-says-attacked-over-10-idf-troop-concentrations-on-lebanon-israel-border-1120891201.html

Hezbollah Says Attacked Over 10 IDF Troop Concentrations on Lebanon-Israel Border

Fighters from Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah attacked more than ten concentrations of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) personnel on different sections of the Lebanese-Israeli border, the movement reported in statements.

"For the second time, fighters from the Islamic Resistance attacked with rockets a concentration of hostile Israeli personnel on the southern outskirts of the settlement of Khiyam," one of the published statements reads. According to the resistance's reports, the strikes were carried out with both rockets and cannon artillery against Israeli troops who were trying to concentrate their forces both in Israeli border settlements and in Lebanese territory in Khiyam and Odaisseh. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north.

