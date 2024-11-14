https://sputnikglobe.com/20241114/israel-informs-trump-of-intention-to-speed-up-lebanon-ceasefire-deal---reports-1120882062.html
Israel Offers Trump Early Foreign Policy Win With Proposed Lebanon Ceasefire
During his visit to the US on Sunday, Dermer reportedly stopped at Trump's residence in Mar-a-Lago, after which he proceeded to the White House and briefed officials from the administration of outgoing US President Joe Biden on the progress of negotiations regarding Lebanon. At Trump's residence, the parties discussed Israel's proposal for a ceasefire in Lebanon with Western and Russian mediation, in an effort to give the president-elect an early foreign policy victory. An Israeli military official also revealed that plans are being developed to intensify ground operations in Lebanon if negotiations fail. Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces reaffirmed the day before its intention to achieve its objectives in Lebanon, despite progress in the ceasefire negotiations and Trump's victory in the US presidential election. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon. Despite losses, the Lebanese movement has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who have fled shelling in the north.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer informed President-elect Donald Trump during his visit to Washington that Israel intends to accelerate the achievement of a ceasefire deal in Lebanon, US media reported, citing current and former Israeli officials.
During his visit to the US on Sunday, Dermer reportedly stopped at Trump's residence in Mar-a-Lago, after which he proceeded to the White House and briefed officials from the administration of outgoing US President Joe Biden on the progress of negotiations regarding Lebanon.
"There is an understanding that Israel would gift something to Trump … that in January there will be an understanding about Lebanon," one of the Israeli officials told the newspaper.
At Trump's residence, the parties discussed Israel's proposal for a ceasefire in Lebanon with Western and Russian mediation, in an effort to give the president-elect an early foreign policy victory. An Israeli military official also revealed that plans are being developed to intensify ground operations in Lebanon if negotiations fail.
Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces reaffirmed the day before its intention to achieve its objectives in Lebanon, despite progress in the ceasefire negotiations and Trump's victory in the US presidential election.
Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces
in southern Lebanon. Despite losses, the Lebanese movement has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who have fled shelling in the north.