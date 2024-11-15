https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/indonesia-malaysia-thailand-become-brics-partners-1120896303.html

Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand Become BRICS Partners

Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand have become BRICS partners, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Pankin said on Friday.

"The BRICS summit in Kazan demonstrated the aspiration of the global majority to create a just world order, reform global institutions and build equitable economic relations. A solid package of agreements was reached on trade, investment, artificial intelligence, energy and climate, and logistics. Our APEC [Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation] colleagues - Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand - have become partners of the association," Pankin told a joint meeting of APEC foreign and trade ministers, as quoted by the Russian Foreign Ministry.BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association.

