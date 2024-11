https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/indonesia-requests-russian-military-equipment-supplies--federation-council-1120891077.html

Indonesia Requests Russian Military Equipment Supplies – Federation Council

Sputnik International

Russia has received a request from Indonesia for the supply of weapons and military equipment for 2025-2030, Vladimir Bulavin, head of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security, told Sputnik.

2024-11-15T04:50+0000

2024-11-15T04:50+0000

2024-11-15T04:51+0000

Bulavin said Russia and Indonesia are currently jointly working on seven defense industry contracts, which are at different stages of implementation. Bulavin said personnel training for the Indonesian Armed Forces is also underway.

2024

