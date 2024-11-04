https://sputnikglobe.com/20241104/russian-indonesian-navies-to-hold-first-ever-joint-exercises-orruda-2024-1120765096.html

Russian, Indonesian Navies to Hold First Ever Joint Exercises 'Orruda 2024'

Russian, Indonesian Navies to Hold First Ever Joint Exercises 'Orruda 2024'

The navies of Russia and Indonesia will hold the first ever joint exercises codenamed "Orruda 2024," they will be held in the port of the Indonesian city of Surabaya and the Java Sea.

First Time Ever In August, it was announced that the Navy of Indonesia and the Russian Navy would conduct bilateral exercises in Surabaya, the province of East Java. The exercises were called "Orruda 2024." They will last from November 4 to 8. These will be the first bilateral exercises of Indonesian and Russian navies since Indonesia gained independence from Dutch colonial rule 79 years ago.Two Birds The codename of the exercises is of unusual origin — it consists of the names of two birds: the Russian eagle and the Indonesian mythical bird of Garuda, the embodiment of strength and courage. Thus, the composite name "Orruda" reflects the intention of the countries to conduct the drills "wing to the wing." Pacific Fleet ArrivalOn Sunday, a detachment of ships of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Navy made a friendly entry to the port of Tanjung Perak in Surabaya. The detachment included the corvettes Gromkiy, Rezkiy, Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov and support ship Pechenga. Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergey Tolchenov took part in the ceremony of the meeting of ships in Surabaya. Russian ships were welcomed by representatives of the command of the Indonesian Navy, and local dancers performed a traditional dance. Planned Event, Monitored Closely"Orruda 2024" will include port and naval stages in Surabaya and the Java Sea. The ambassador stressed the exercises are a routine event for partner nations, not aimed at any third party. Despite this, observers are expected to monitor the exercises closely.Commenting on this, commander of the ships of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Navy Alexey Antsiferov noted these drills would show Russia's readiness to assist Indonesia and expressed hope that they would become annual and grow in scale.

