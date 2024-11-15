https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/israel-strikes-mazzeh-area-in-damascus---reports-1120896103.html
Israel Strikes Mazzeh Area in Damascus - Reports
Israel has struck the Mazzeh area of the Syrian capital Damascus, the Syrian state television reported on Friday.
The Mazzeh district in Damascus has been attacked by Israel, the report said.On Thursday, Israeli aircraft hit one of the central districts of the Syrian capital of Damascus, Mazzeh.Another strike hit a residential building in the Qudsaya district.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Israel has struck the Mazzeh area of the Syrian capital Damascus, the Syrian state television reported on Friday.
The Mazzeh district in Damascus has been attacked by Israel, the report said.
On Thursday, Israeli aircraft
hit one of the central districts of the Syrian capital of Damascus, Mazzeh.
Another strike hit a residential building in the Qudsaya district.