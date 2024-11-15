https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/israel-strikes-mazzeh-area-in-damascus---reports-1120896103.html

Israel Strikes Mazzeh Area in Damascus - Reports

Israel Strikes Mazzeh Area in Damascus - Reports

Sputnik International

Israel has struck the Mazzeh area of the Syrian capital Damascus, the Syrian state television reported on Friday.

2024-11-15T13:19+0000

2024-11-15T13:19+0000

2024-11-15T13:19+0000

world

damascus

middle east

israel

mazzeh

israel defense forces (idf)

israeli air force (iaf)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/05/1120425737_0:57:2016:1191_1920x0_80_0_0_7a466f6a090de1b26df5d532bba3b346.jpg

The Mazzeh district in Damascus has been attacked by Israel, the report said.On Thursday, Israeli aircraft hit one of the central districts of the Syrian capital of Damascus, Mazzeh.Another strike hit a residential building in the Qudsaya district.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241111/death-toll-from-israeli-strike-on-suburb-of-damascus-rises-to-7---syrian-defense-ministry-1120848453.html

damascus

israel

mazzeh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel has struck, syrian capital damascus, israel strikes