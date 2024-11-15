International
Israel Strikes Mazzeh Area in Damascus - Reports
Israel Strikes Mazzeh Area in Damascus - Reports
Israel has struck the Mazzeh area of the Syrian capital Damascus, the Syrian state television reported on Friday.
The Mazzeh district in Damascus has been attacked by Israel, the report said.On Thursday, Israeli aircraft hit one of the central districts of the Syrian capital of Damascus, Mazzeh.Another strike hit a residential building in the Qudsaya district.
Israel Strikes Mazzeh Area in Damascus - Reports

13:19 GMT 15.11.2024
© AP Photo / ARIEL SCHALITAn Israeli warplane takes off for a mission in Lebanon from Ramat David air force base in northern Israel.
An Israeli warplane takes off for a mission in Lebanon from Ramat David air force base in northern Israel.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Israel has struck the Mazzeh area of the Syrian capital Damascus, the Syrian state television reported on Friday.
The Mazzeh district in Damascus has been attacked by Israel, the report said.
On Thursday, Israeli aircraft hit one of the central districts of the Syrian capital of Damascus, Mazzeh.
Another strike hit a residential building in the Qudsaya district.
